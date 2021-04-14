Lisbon Voters Avert A Budget Disaster

LISBON — Lisbon Regional School voters during the annual town meeting on Tuesday were presented with an unusual twist - two budgets for the 2021-2022 school year.
One was proposed by the school board, and, as it later turned out, had to be upwardly amended at town meeting to avoid blowing a big hole in the budget and creating a crisis in meeting expenses.
The other was a petitioned warrant article submitted by nearly 60 Lisbon residents angered about last year’s $3 local school tax rate spike.
The spike came after the state determined that a one-time payment of nearly $400,000 returned to the school district counted as an appropriation after the school board, on the advice of the former SAU 35 superintendent and former business manager, put it into the buildings and grounds capital reserve fund to pay for future projects without impacting the tax rate.
That determination by the state led to a Lisbon local school tax rate jump in November from $17 to $20.03 per $1,000 of assessed valuation (and an increase in the Lyman local school rate from $12.35 to $13.56).
The petitioned article asked voters to reduce the total appropriation for the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget to approximately 10 percent less than the warrant article for the 2020-2021 fiscal year (ending June 30) and cap the total 2021-2022 appropriation at no more than $6,420,820.
At the start of Tuesday’s meeting, town moderator John Northrop, after speaking with the school legal counsel, laid out the problems with the petition and offered a proposal to voters - permanently table the petitioned article (Article 4), which he said poses tricky legal issues, and agree to amend the school board’s budget article (Article 5).
“In effect, we have two appropriation articles,” he said.”The petitioned article does not have a clear budget number. If passed, it would lead to conflicts between the two budget-related articles and require litigation to determine the outcome of the meeting for a final district budget. Also, if both articles four and five pass then we will have articles in conflict with one another and we may be asked to raise both appropriation articles …”
Secondly, Article 4 is confusing and has inaccuracies, said Northrop.
“It has not clearly stipulated a proposed budget number,” he said. “As written, it states approximately 10 percent less the article of the fiscal year 2020-2021 … So we don’t have a clear appropriations number with it … If we use Article 4, it will be problematic, I’ve been told … I’m going to propose a way forward, but it’s up to the voters and not me.”
As for Article 5, it was written by the board with a total general fund appropriation amount of $6.325 million for the 2021-2022 school year.
But school board chairman Owen Clark said that figure needs to have $540,000 in federal funding added to it through the amendment in order to spend the budget.
The reason for the amendment is the board made an error and didn’t include $160,000 in the federal school lunch program it will receive and $380,000 in federal grants, both of which are not involved in setting the tax rate.
Although the amendment would bring the total gross budget appropriation to $6.865 million, the amount to be raised by taxation would still be $6,325,238.
Since the November tax rate spike and a tense school board meeting in January with residents voicing their anger, Clark said LRS principal Jackie Daniels worked to reduce the proposed 2021-2022 school year budget, which takes effect July 1.
That budget factors in the elimination of 4 1/2 staffing positions at a cost savings of $388,693.
“We were approached by numerous townspeople during numerous board meetings, budget hearings and social media with the thought that roughly $3 was stolen, that the tax rate was something we stole from the town,” he said. “Jackie, through her work, was trying to find a way to get to three bucks … We essentially got to the $3. That’s where that number [$6.325 million] came from. Jackie cut roughly $412,000 out of the budget.”
And with built-in expenses of about $170,000, the actual total cut was about $600,000, said Clark.
The proposed budget with the amendment represents a 6.13-percent decrease from the previous budget and reduces the fiscal year 2022 combined state and local school tax rate for Lisbon to an estimated $19.19 (down from $22.10) and reduces the 2022 state and local rate for Lyman to an estimated $11.63 (down from $14.08).
Resident Jan Carver suggested approving not the amendment with the $540,000 in federal funding added, but the $6.325 million budget as written.
Current SAU 35 business manager Toni Butterfield said if that were to pass, the school would have to cut the proposed budget by $540,000.
“We cut a significant amount from the budget, and to come up with another $500,00, which is close to what we already cut, is in my opinion, not achievable,” said Clark. “If that passes, we’re in trouble. This is what we had to do to get to where we are now, and I don’t know how we can go any further … As a board chair, I strongly encourage, request, and beg of you to pass the $6,865,238 because we’ve already taken too much out of this budget.”
In the end, near the close of the hour-long meeting and following a budget presentation, the vast majority of voters placed their trust in Northrop and the school board and voted to indefinitely table Article 4 and add the amendment to Article 5 (bringing the total gross budget to $6,865,238) and approve it for the 2021-2022 school year.
After the meeting, Daniels said Lisbon Regional School voters have always supported the school and Tuesday’s town meeting was an example of that and of how voters found a way to move beyond a budget challenge to continue supporting the community’s students.
The K-12 Lisbon Regional School serves some 320 students, down from a student population of 360 last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.