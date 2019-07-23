A Lisbon, N.H. woman was cited for crimes Vermont State Police say she committed at the Oxbow Veterinary Clinic in Bradford and July 16 and July 20.
Phyllis Ardolino, 48, is accused of breaking into the clinic and stealing drugs and other things, according to Trooper Nicholas Cianci. She was located on Tuesday and cited into Orange Superior Court on Aug. 28 to answer to charges of burglary, petit larceny and possession of drugs. The burglary charge is a felony.
