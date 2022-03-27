Lisbon Woman Indicted For Medical Insurance Fraud

A Lisbon woman faces stiff felony charges after being indicted by a grand jury for insurance fraud, done through a scheme to collect more than $65,000 for medical treatment that prosecutors said she and others she named in claims never received.
The March round of Grafton Superior Court felony indictments were publicly released on Friday.
After jurors found probable cause during the grand jury proceeding on March 18, Maryann Chartier, 64, was charged with six Class A felony counts of insurance fraud.
She is also charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of insurance fraud in an amount of less than $1,000.
The scheme occurred throughout most of 2017 and 2018 and in individual claim amounts ranging from a few thousand dollars to an upward of $10,000, and with the intent to deceive and defraud the Aflac insurance company through false, incomplete, or misleading information on submitted claims for medical treatment never received, said prosecutors.
Between July and December 2017, Chartier submitted claims in her insurance policyholder name for amounts of $2,125, $5,975, $3,525, $5,025, and $3,300 for treatment, said authorities.
Between May and October 2017, Chartier allegedly submitted claims in the policyholder name of Elizabeth Chartier for amounts $3,825, $3,225, and $5,200 for medical treatment that Elizabeth Chartier did not receive.
Between January and July 2018, Chartier is accused of submitting claims in her name for amounts of $1,800, $4,800, $2,325, $4,200, $4,200, $1,800, $3,300, and $4,500.
Another claim of more than $1,500 was allegedly made in her name in September 2018.
In May of that year, prosecutors said Chartier filed a medical treatment claim in the name of Elizabeth Chartier for which Aflac made a payment of $6,975.
Between June 2017 and January 2018, Maryann Chartier is accused of submitting claims of $155 and $740 in the name of Elizabeth Chartier’s then 9-year-old dependent for medical treatment that the minor did not receive.
Aflac made those payments in June and December of 2017.
In total, more than $65,000 in claims were made.
Chartier is scheduled to be arraigned on the seven charges on April 18.
In New Hampshire, a Class A felony charge is punishable by a maximum state prison sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years.
The indictments do not state the specific type of medical fraud and if all of the claims involved payment.
According to Aflac’s website, the Georgia-based company is the largest provider of supplemental insurance in the nation and is known for its payroll deduction insurance that pays cash benefits for illnesses or accidents and covers some expenses that health insurance doesn’t cover.
Its supplemental insurance includes accidents, cancer, critical care and recovery, hospital stays, and short-term disability, and “when a policyholder or insured gets sick or hurt, Aflac pays cash benefits promptly, for eligible claims, directly to the insured (unless assigned otherwise).”
