Lisbon Woman Pleads Guilty To Medical Insurance Fraud

At Grafton Superior Court, a Lisbon woman has announced her intent to plead guilty to medical fraud. The organizational victim was the Aflac insurance company. (Contributed image)

A Lisbon woman who was indicted for medical insurance fraud after implementing a scheme to collect nearly $70,000 in false claims in her name and in others, including a 9-year-old child, will avoid prison in exchange for pleading guilty.

Initially indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury in March on six Class A felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking that each carries a maximum state prison sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years, Maryann Chartier, 65, will plead guilty for a proposed sentence of 12 months in the Grafton County House of Corrections, all of which is suspended on condition of two years of good behavior, payment of restitution, and 100 hours of community.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments