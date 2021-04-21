Attention Vermont teens.
If COVID-19 interrupted your performing arts plans, here’s your chance to get back on stage.
“The Listen Up Project,” a musical written and inspired by Vermont teenagers, is seeking youth ages 13 to 19 to perform in its touring production.
“We want to cast a wide net,” said Director Isaac Eddy. “We want young people from every corner of the state and from all walks of life. Even if you don’t think of yourself as a ‘theatre kid,’ I would really encourage you to come audition for this show.”
Auditions are virtual. Those interested are asked to submit videos no longer than two minutes with a monologue and a song. The monologue can be a spoken word piece from any play, film, TV show, poem, rap, or original work, and the song can be any genre. Dance footage is optional. The submission deadline is May 7.
Teens are also needed for pit musicians and behind-the-scenes jobs.
For more information visit listenupvt.org.
The rest of the production will be live and in-person. The performers, producers and directors will enter a “rehearsal bubble” at Lyndon Institute from July 3 to Aug. 3.
That will be followed by a five-stop, nine-performance statewide tour Aug. 4-15.
Bess O’Brien, the producer of the Listen Up Project, said the Listen Up Project will allow Vermont middle and high school students to jump back into the performing arts, after a one-year COVID shutdown.
“We talk about what kids have lost this year. They’ve lost football and sports. But they’ve also lost singing, and they’ve lost theater, and they’ve lost dance,” she said. “We really feel like this summer is a chance for young people to really get back to it.”
“These kids used to stay after school and rehearse for a show, or rehearse for a dance recital, and that just has not been available. So this project is providing a huge opportunity for kids to dive in for essentially six weeks of intense bonding, connecting, and creating a fabulous production that is based upon the stories of their peers.”
The Listen Up Project was launched in 2019.
It was modeled on The Voices Project, another musical based on the lives of Vermont teens, that O’Brien produced in 2004.
Following the Voices Project, O’Brien, an award-winning documentary filmmaker, spent the next 15 years making films about foster care (Ask Us Who We Are), the prescription drug crisis (The Hungry Heart), body image and eating disorders (All of Me), and Vermonters returning to their communities from prison (Coming Home).
Two years ago she decided to return to the theater and update The Voices Project for a new generation.
“And boy, did I pick a wild time to do that,” she said.
O’Brien embarked on an eight-month “listening tour” of Vermont in 2019, conducting extensive interviews with teens.
“We listened to hundreds and hundreds of kids and collected their stories from all over the state, diverse kids from various kinds of backgrounds, and from all that material we created a script in collaboration with youths. Then we brought kids together to write all the music, in collaboration with singer-songwriter mentors,” she said.
The production was moving forward. Then COVID happened.
The day before statewide auditions were to be held, Gov. Phil Scott declared the State of Emergency on March 13.
As a result, the production was pushed back a year. In that time, the script was updated to include aspects of the pandemic.
“We were probably at draft 11 or 12 when COVID hit, now we’re on the 16th draft of the script,” O’Brien said. “Over the summer and into the fall we added some stuff. We went back to the kids and asked them about COVID. We didn’t want COVID to take over the script, but it is mentioned.”
In addition, the show was revised to include aspects of the social justice movement which occurred during COVID.
“There’s a whole song that was written by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People Of Color) kids around that,” O’Brien said. “Racial justice is definitely a high point of the show and a very important part of the show.”
However, the Listen Up Project isn’t just about 2020. It also includes universal themes.
“The show is also just about being a teenager. Growing up in Vermont, different cultural backgrounds, stories about new Americans, stories about kids living in rural areas versus urban areas, mental health issues, friendship, love, romance, you name it,” O’Brien said.
The Listen Up Project was originally supposed to tour in 13 communities across the state, starting at the Barre Opera House and ending at The Flynn Theater.
However, most indoor venues are still closed, or just opening, and remain subject to COVID restrictions on capacity. Not to mention health concerns related to singing indoors.
So the tour was modified to include fewer stops, and all performances will be done in outdoor venues.
“I would rather have a show outside with 300 people than inside with 70,” O’Brien said, noting that “people will feel more comfortable outdoors, especially if they’re vaccinated.”
The tour opens at Lyndon State College and continues through Norwich, Putney (Landmark College), and Shelburne (Shelburne Museum). There will be two shows per stop. It closes with a final performance on the statehouse lawn in Montpelier.
Performance dates and times are “to be determined.”
A film version of the stage production will be released for distribution this fall.
O’Brien said it would be a memorable experience for the teens involved.
“The lives show is going to be awesome. We’re going to launch it at Lyndon State College so hopefully, a lot of people from the Northeast Kingdom, Lyndonville, St. Johnsbury, everywhere will come to the show,” she said.
