LITTLETON — The three-year litigation between the town and the owner of 25 Ammonoosuc St. — a dispute that began when the property owner claimed that reconstruction work on the street damaged the foundation of her building — has been settled.

Last week, as part of the settlement, the building was demolished on the lot that is owned by Jessica Griffiths, of Ammonoosuc LLC, who is redeveloping property in the river district.

