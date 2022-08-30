LITTLETON — The three-year litigation between the town and the owner of 25 Ammonoosuc St. — a dispute that began when the property owner claimed that reconstruction work on the street damaged the foundation of her building — has been settled.
Last week, as part of the settlement, the building was demolished on the lot that is owned by Jessica Griffiths, of Ammonoosuc LLC, who is redeveloping property in the river district.
During the Select Board’s meeting on Aug. 22, Town Manager Jim Gleason updated the board on the settlement as well as on the street work that had been delayed because of the litigation but is now recommencing with a $2.1 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, which helped out the town by extending the grant deadline.
“The EDA did the town an unbelievable favor,” Gleason said on Tuesday. “This grant should have been closed out months ago, but they knew we were in negotiations.”
The project to fully reconstruct 1,200 feet of roadway along Saranac Street and 1,100 feet along Ammonoosuc Street began with the grant money in July 2019, but was stopped in September 2018 when the damage was reported.
In July 2019, the project was completed, except for 25 Ammonoosuc St.
The total cost of the settlement is $270,000, which will complete all demolition and remedial work on the property.
The total settlement cost to the town is $90,000.
Caulder Construction and HEB Engineers, both of which are involved in the street reconstruction, agreed to pay the town $90,000 each.
As of Aug. 4, the town spent $136,285 on legal and engineering fees during mediation.
According to the settlement documents, EDA’s deadline extension to close out the project left a balance of $90,000 that can be used to complete the work on behalf of the town.
Of the town’s portion of its $90,000 settlement, $31,882 is not covered under the EDA grant and would be additional money from the town.
As part of the settlement conditions, the town agreed to enter into a contract with Alliance Consulting and Excavation to demolish the since-removed building at 25 Ammonoosuc St. and dispose of the debris, all with a deadline of Sept. 15.
Under the settlement, the remedial work on the foundation at 25 Ammonoosuc St. has a deadline of Oct. 31.
Barring unforeseen weather or other conditions, Gleason said all work is expected to be complete around mid-October.
In the settlement, there is no admission of liability or breach of duty by any party, and the agreement was entered by the parties to resolve all claims by the property owner.
The town can’t use $90,000 in EDA grant money toward paying its share of the settlement, but there are aspects of the settlement that the $90,000 can cover, and a portion of the settlement is being able to complete the project, said Gleason.
HEB and Caulder, which are upgrading the sidewalks and street and making other improvements, will now be back to finish off the work that remains, said Gleason.
The reconstruction of Saranac and Ammonoosuc streets is one project in the larger redevelopment of Littleton’s river district.
“That was part of the original [EDA] grant, and the part of taking down the building and shoring up the foundation is separate from the grant, but that comes out of everybody’s share of the settlement,” said Gleason.
Gleason thanked Mike Welch, senior project manager with Northern Community Investment Corp., and the EDA for their help during the dispute, which the parties were able to keep out of court.
“[The EDA] could have easily said, ‘you missed the deadline, we’re closing the books, and we’re allocating that money to others,’” he said. “I am greatly indebted to them on behalf of the town for allowing us to get it done. It’s unfortunate that it took three years to get there, but it’s there.”
