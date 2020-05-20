LITTLETON — The illegal drug trade has continued through the coronavirus pandemic.
Fortunately, so has law enforcement.
Littleton Police on Wednesday confiscated 10 grams of fentanyl during a controlled buy operation near the Exit 42 interchange.
Kelly Walsh, 50, of Franklin was arrested and charged with the sale of a controlled drug. She was released on personal recognizance bail, and an arraignment will be scheduled at Grafton County Superior Court.
If convicted, Walsh faces a maximum $25,000 fine and up to seven years in state prison.
The controlled buy was part of Littleton Police efforts to disrupt the area’s drug pipeline. It’s a mission they remain focused on despite COVID-19, said Deputy Chief Chris Tyler.
The department has conducted approximately four controlled buys in the past five weeks, and most drugs arrive here from Massachusetts, he said.
“The drugs aren’t manufactured here, they have to come from someplace else, and our interstate is a pipeline for most of that,” Tyler said. “So by doing investigations like this and targeting the people who are bringing them to our community, we can make a bigger impact and try to shut down the sources.”
Roughly half of controlled buys result in arrest, Tyler said.
That’s because those in the drug industry aren’t always reliable. Some run into problems, others simply don’t show.
That was almost the case Wednesday.
Walsh and her driver (who was unlicensed) were traveling on Interstate 93 north when their copper and forest green 2010 Dodge Charger, an auctioned N.H. State Police cruiser, ran out of gas in Woodstock. Later they took the wrong Littleton exit.
Delayed more than two hours, they finally arrived around 1:45 p.m.
Littleton Police waited for a cooperating individual to complete the buy, then three officers swooped in.
Walsh offered no resistance and expressed a combination of shock and shame. She worried the arrest would permanently damage her relationship with her children.
The driver was not charged, the vehicle was released, and Walsh’s dog — located in the backseat — was unharmed.
To underscore the importance of the controlled buy operation, Littleton Police responded to an opioid overdose later that afternoon. That person was revived with Narcan.
“The drug issue is unfortunate, but it does exist,” Tyler said.
