LANCASTER — The movement is growing.
Lancaster will be the fourth local community to host a Little Free Pantry, it was announced this month.
It will be located on the front lawn of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street. It mirrors similar efforts already up-and-running in Littleton, Whitefield and Woodsville.
Ellen Endres, who spearheaded efforts to start the Lancaster Little Free Pantry, called it added support for the town’s most vulnerable residents.
“Having the Little Free Pantry in Lancaster would allow the need for assistance to be more evenly distributed and accessible,” she said. “Goods that cannot be purchased with benefits will be available to community members at their convenience. This grassroots movement is an opportunity for our community to come together and support each other.”
Securing a Lancaster location was a milestone moment. But the work is not over.
Volunteers must raise at least $1,000 to purchase items to build the pantry: A weatherproof storage shed, shelving, and paving stones (for the foundation).
Cash or Lowe’s gift card donations can be brought to Littleton Village Toy & Book in Littleton or the Polish Princess Bakery in Lancaster. There are also plans to create a dedicated bank account at Passumpsic Savings Bank.
Excess funds will be used to stock the pantry. Additional donations of food and non-food items will be accepted once the pantry opening nears.
For more information email lancasternhpantry@gmail.com or visit the Lancaster Little Free Pantry’s Facebook page.
“Ideally we would like everything to happen in no longer than a month,” Endres said.
Locally, the free pantry movement started two years ago in Littleton, when the First Congregational Church placed on by their front entrance.
Seeing that, Endres was inspired to bring the concept to southern Coos County. She and librarian Courtney Vashaw opened a Little Free Pantry outside of the Whitefield Public Library in May.
The Whitefield pantry has witnessed high demand, particularly for items that cannot be purchased with SNAP/EBT benefits like personal hygiene products, diapers and cleaning supplies.
“There’s a lot more need than we expected,” Endres said. “And we are finding a lot of out-of-town use, which is why I think it’s important for every town to have one.”
In addition to Lancaster, Littleton and Whitefield, a free pantry opened outside of Cottage Hospital in Woodsville last month and another is planned for Bethlehem in the near future.
Across the border in Vermont there are Little Free Pantries listed at the Albany Town Hall, East Hardwick Grange, Greensboro Church, Hardwick Health Center, NEK Community Action Food Pantry in Newport, Newport United Church, and Orleans United Church.
Little Free Pantries are unlocked, self-serve, and accessible 24/7. They allow people to come and go as they please, and provide anonymity for those reluctant to use face-to-face food assistance programs. They are meant to complement existing pantry services, not compete with them.
Endres has emphasized that the free pantries should be accessible around-the-clock (for those who work unconventional hours), should include non-food times that can’t be purchased with food stamp benefits, and should be located in high-density, walkable areas for residents without vehicle access.
The Little Free Pantry movement is poised to play an important role, as New Hampshire food insecurity was made worse by the pandemic. Statewide, food insecurity increased 13 percent during COVID. More than 125,000 New Hampshire residents (1 in 11) struggles with hunger, including over 34,000 children (1 in 8), according to the non-profit Feeding America.
For more information visit the Little Free Pantry initiative’s web page at www.littlefreepantry.org.
— — — — — —
North Country Little Free Pantry links:
Hardwick: www.facebook.com/easthardwickgrange/
Lancaster: www.facebook.com/groups/4381131385254044
Littleton: www.facebook.com/littelfreepantrynh
Whitefield: www.facebook.com/groups/755001748488166
Woodville: www.facebook.com/LFPatCottageHospital
