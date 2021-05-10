WHITEFIELD — A small pantry is poised to have a big impact.
The Little Free Pantry — all 49-square-feet of it — opened outside of the Whitefield Public Library this week.
Stocked with non-perishable food, toiletries, household items, personal hygiene products and more, it was created to serve Whitefield’s neediest residents and address food insecurity in this rural North Country community.
So far, it has enjoyed strong local support, said Whitefield Librarian Courtney Vashaw.
“We started accepting donations on Friday and it’s full right now,” she said.
The pantry is unlocked, self-serve, and accessible 24/7. It allows people to come and go as they please, and provides anonymity for those reluctant to use face-to-face food assistance programs.
It is meant to complement existing pantry services, not compete with them.
The Little Free Pantry was the brainchild of local resident, Ellen Endres, a local entrepreneur who operates a residential cleaning service (Wicked Meticulous) and a meal-delivery service (Wicked Delicious).
She understands the problem of food insecurity on a personal level. She had moved to the North Country in 2013 with $150 in her pocket, and for a time struggled to make ends meet. She wanted to help those facing similar circumstances today.
“It’s hard to be poor. And it’s frustrating,” she said.
Endres said it was important that the Little Free Pantry was accessible around the clock (for those who work unconventional hours) and include items that can’t be purchased with food stamp benefits (such as diapers, toothpaste, shaving cream and feminine products).
Also important was locating the pantry in a high-density, walkable area for residents who may not have vehicle access, she said.
She was inspired by a similar free pantry located in downtown Littleton, outside of the First Congregational Church.
“Seeing what Littleton did, I was like, we need this everywhere,” Endres said.
Looking for a location, Endres posted messages to local Facebook community pages. Vashaw responded, “almost immediately.”
Supported by her board of directors, Vashaw agreed to host the Little Free Pantry in the library parking lot.
A fund-raising campaign was launched, and within “a couple of days” Endres and Vashaw had collected enough donations to purchase a weatherproof Craftsman storage shed. Lowe’s agreed to knock $300 off the price. Other community members donated storage totes.
The Town of Whitefield were enthusiastic partners. The Police and Public Works departments signed off on the project, and the town donated material and labor to build a foundation and install the pantry.
“It was very much a joint effort on the part of the library, the town, and all of these interested citizens,” Vashaw said.
Food insecurity was an existing problem before the pandemic. COVID-19 made it worse.
Statewide, food insecurity increased 13 percent during COVID. More than 125,000 New Hampshire residents (1 in 11) struggles with hunger, including over 34,000 children (1 in 8), according to the non-profit Feeding America. Responding to that need, local organizations have expressed interest in assisting the Little Free Pantry, including the Veterans 2 Veterans group.
It will require continued support. Those wanting to make donations or get more information can email whitefieldpubliclibrary@gmail.com or visit the pantry’s Facebook page.
Meanwhile, Endres has turned her sights to Lancaster, where she hopes to create another little free pantry. Those efforts are just getting underway. She hopes to find community partners who share her passion for the Little Free Pantry initiative, which she called a critical need in the North Country.
“It’s important that we have more of these, that everyone in every community can get to,” she said.
