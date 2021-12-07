Little Free Pantry Projected To Open Before Christmas

BETHLEHEM — A community volunteer effort of neighbors helping neighbors that has been advancing for nearly a year is about to debut — the opening of the Little Free Pantry, stocked with food and personal care items for residents in need.
The building, essentially a tiny, insulated and weather-tight house located by the fire department and playground in the parking lot near Bethlehem Town Hall, is just about complete and is currently projected to open in a few weeks, in time for Christmas.
“People have been asking us when they can donate items, which is exciting,” Erin Talcott, of Bethlehem, one of four volunteers for the pantry, said Tuesday.
The plan moving forward is to run it how the free pantry in Littleton is run, with volunteers checking on it daily to see which items are needed and posting needed items online and keeping it organized so it’s easy for people to go in and out, she said.
The hope is that the Bethlehem pantry operates similarly so the volunteer work is not on any one person, said Talcott.
“Right now, there’s four of us and we can reach out to the community to see if anyone else is interested,” she said.
In addition to Littleton, other area towns that have opened Little Free Pantries include Whitefield and, more recently, Lancaster.
(At the moment, the pantry in Whitefield is basically closed pending a relocation).
The pantry in Bethlehem took some time because of the permission needed to put it on town property, said Talcott.
“It’s right in the middle of town, so it’s super-accessible,” she said.
The pantry will also have 24/7 access so if someone is driving home from work they will no longer need to call the town office, which has a food pantry inside, for an appointment and coordinate a visit with April Hibberd, the town’s welfare director, said Talcott.
“Hopefully, that accessibility will allow everyone in the community to get everything they need as quickly as possible,” she said. “It’s been a work in progress and I’m glad we are finally getting to the point where it will open.”
Recent weeks have seen electrical work advancing in the building for the light, outlets and heat, as well as painting done and the exterior siding completed.
Installation of the shelves followed.
The pantry will feature a refrigerator, for items like milk, eggs and butter, and will have heat to avoid items freezing during winters.
Recommended items include any cans with pull tops, because not everyone has a can opener, and pouches of chicken or tuna that can easily be torn open.
Hot chocolate and granola bars are also accepted.
“It’s exciting that we can get all the food,” said Hibberd, who also serves as a Bethlehem Select Board member.
Hibberd has also been gathering toiletries, travel-size items of shampoos, conditioners, soap and other personal care items, to put in an area that will be set aside for them.
Like the pantry in Littleton, residents are asked to take what they need and donors are asked to give what they can.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the town’s food pantry in the municipal building has been stocked with food from generous donors, so much so that Hibberd asked residents to pause on donations because not many people were stopping by to pick food.
As the Little Free Pantry opens in Bethlehem, some of that food in the town building, a good portion of which comes from the New Hampshire Food Bank and U.S. Department of Agriculture, will go into it.
“We called and got permission to use our food pantry food because we actually had a problem with too much food ever since COVID,” said Hibberd. “I still haven’t been able to identify why that is, if people are uncomfortable coming out. I’ve delivered food and put that out there. We just have had too much food. This will be nice, to be able to put it out. I’m hoping that by having it separate and more private and open 24 hours a day that more people will use it.”
