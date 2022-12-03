WELLS RIVER — Little Rivers Health Care (LRHC) recently unveiled a capital campaign, titled “People You Know, The Care You Trust,” in which they will leverage both public and philanthropic contributions to invest in its facilities, some of which date from as early as 1765.

LRHC received a gift of $100,000 from the Rowe family, whose parents Mary Whitney Rowe and Dr. Harry Rowe first opened a family medicine practice in the iconic white farmhouse on Main Street in Wells River in 1951. Today, this clinic is one of four LRHC locations that provide preventive medical and behavioral health care in the northern part of the Upper Valley. In addition, Blue Mountain Union High School plays its home basketball schedule at the Dr. Harry M. Rowe Gymnasium.

