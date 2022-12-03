WELLS RIVER — Little Rivers Health Care (LRHC) recently unveiled a capital campaign, titled “People You Know, The Care You Trust,” in which they will leverage both public and philanthropic contributions to invest in its facilities, some of which date from as early as 1765.
LRHC received a gift of $100,000 from the Rowe family, whose parents Mary Whitney Rowe and Dr. Harry Rowe first opened a family medicine practice in the iconic white farmhouse on Main Street in Wells River in 1951. Today, this clinic is one of four LRHC locations that provide preventive medical and behavioral health care in the northern part of the Upper Valley. In addition, Blue Mountain Union High School plays its home basketball schedule at the Dr. Harry M. Rowe Gymnasium.
In recognition of the Rowes’ service, the Wells River Clinic will be renamed the Whitney Rowe Clinic. “The Rowe family is happy and proud to support LRHC in its continued pursuit of excellent health care in the Upper Valley,” John Rowe said. “Our parents always had the community front of mind and helped make it a vibrant place to live. We’re sure they would love to see what LRHC is doing to carry on their lives’ work. We look forward to seeing the vision come to fruition.”
LRHC provides the full range of internal, pediatric, and to its patients regardless of their ability to pay. However, “During the last five years, LRHC has experienced a 78 percent increase in patient visits,” CEO Andrew Barter stated. “Although we’ve successfully expanded our staff to meet this demand, we haven’t been able to expand our buildings prior to this campaign, which is hampering our ability to care for our community.”
Once completed, this campaign will increase LRHC’s capacity to provide primary medical care, allow it to better meet the growing demand for mental health care, and tackle the lack of dental care in this region. LRHC will build a dental clinic as well as add dental exam rooms at its Newbury location. Additionally, it will establish a student training site for future dental professionals.
LRHC has secured a number of federal grants for the dental clinic, a USDA grant and a Northern Border Regional Commission grant. “Equally inspiring are the community members and local businesses who have rallied to support this campaign, including Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank, Community Bank NA, Wells River Savings Bank, and Wells River Chevrolet,” added Carole Freeman, retired founding board member.
Freeman highlighted a GivingTuesday donation from Housewright Construction, Inc. of $5,000.
“We are pleased to support Little Rivers Health Care with this gift,” said Housewright owner Jeff Page. “Little Rivers Health Care does so much to look after our community and it feels great to support them. We hope other businesses and community members will join us.”
