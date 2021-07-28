Littleton: 2019 Town Audit Reveals Deficiencies, No Evidence Of Fraud

LITTLETON — Although behind schedule, the town is working to get caught up on its annual audits that keep track of the town’s money and its expenses and revenues.
Littleton’s independent auditor, Vachon Clukay and Co., of Manchester, has now completed the 2019 audit, which shows deficiencies in town financial reporting and bookkeeping that led to delayed annual audits, a lack of reconciliation between some accounts, and internal control weaknesses in five areas - debt management, credit cards, general ledger maintenance, cash reconciliation, and project management.
That audit, which carries recommendations by Vachon, was presented during Monday’s Board of Selectmen’s meeting, when Selectman Milton Bratz spoke of rumors around town about malfeasance with the town’s money.
“There’s been an enormous number of rumors out there about millions of dollars leaving this community based on the 2019 year … rumors regarding lost money, people taking money, people leaving here with millions of dollars,” he said. “I didn’t see any recommendation related to a forensic analysis going forward. The recommendations you’ve made reflect a comfort level with what the bottom line came to.”
Jarad Vartanian and Cory Philbrick, the Vachon accountants who presented the audit, agreed.
“We didn’t detect anything fraudulent or suspicious during our audit,” said Philbrick.
“Does this mean that fraud didn’t happen?” said Vartanian. “No. But what it does mean is what came through this town that we can see, we didn’t find any.”
The town can achieve some level of comfort in that the two largest revenue sources, property taxes as set by the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration, and motor vehicle registrations that are run through the state system and can be compared with records, show no variations or red flags, said Vartanian.
Now, the plan is to begin the 2020 audit in September, said Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason.
The town would then be on track to have its 2021 audit completed on time, by around August or September 2022, and all future audits to be completed around that same time each year.
The issues in financial reporting occurred from about 2017 to 2020 and arose before Gleason was hired as town manager in April 2021 and before Lori Bolasevich was hired as finance director at the start of 2021.
Gleason replaced former Town Manager Andrew Dorsett.
Bolasevich replaced Karen Noyes, the former finance director and human resources director who retired in December 2020 after 12 years as finance and HR director.
In completing the 2019 audit, Philbrick said there were a number of issues, among them some expenditures that had been classified as a pre-paid expense in the general fund that needed to be recognized as a current period expenditure as well as Federal Emergency Management Agency funds that were credited to a certain town fund, but needed to move into the general fund, which had originally incurred those expenditures.
The internal control weaknesses fell under two categories, one being a material weakness and the other a significant deficiency, he said.
Material weaknesses included substantial adjustments being made to correct errors in financial information during the course of 2019.
“The ending numbers were reasonable, nothing looks suspicious or unreasonable, but it still raises questions as what was the day-to-day process that it required these substantial adjustments after the fact,” said Philbrick.
The cash reconciliation weakness accelerated from the 2018 audit into 2019, he said.
“When we did the 2019 audit, we were seeing cash reconciliations for 2019 being completed as late as November 2020,” said Philbrick. “One of the issues is you’re getting money from the state and there are wire transfers that might not be recorded in a timely manner … Errors in bank statements won’t be picked up. These are critical components to internal controls and should really be completed as close to month-end as possible. That delay was the other material weakness that we found.”
Significant deficiencies included projects with multiple funding sources and expenditures for those projects not corresponding to the revenue sources for a given project, meaning some revenues coming into the general fund were charged to a different fund, making for a mismatch, he said.
“That took a bit of reconciliation and was the one significant deficiency we found,” he said.
Debt management issues included warrant articles that were to be debt-funded through a lease or bond being instead executed without a lease, either out of a strategic decision or a straight cash purchase if there were good cash reserves, said Philbrick.
“The other was credit card documentation,” he said. “We didn’t find anything unusual or inappropriate or suspicious in any manner, but some purchases had no supporting documentation,” he said. “Ultimately, you want to make sure you have the receipts for what you purchase.”
Gleason said he and Bolasevich will work to ensure a smooth future audit process.
“The key word you heard over and over again was reconciliation, and that’s critical,” Gleason of the 2019 audit. “The biggest issue and what didn’t happen here was for months and months and months nobody was taking the bank book and balancing it to the general ledger so that if something did get in the wrong pot it’s caught very quickly … It’s not like it was gone, maybe it was put in the wrong pot or was allocated in one program when it should have been allocated to another program. Credit cards are common sense - if someone is going to use a credit card, you better have a receipt.”
Gleason said the town will probably see the same comments and internal control deficiencies in the 2020 audit as in the 2019 and 2019 audits.
“I’m not putting anyone under the bus,” he said. “That’s the reality.”
At the end of Monday’s meeting, Bratz and Selectman Roger Emerson (board chair Carrie Gendreau couldn’t make the meeting) voted to accept the 2019 audit.
The 2018 audit was completed in June 2020, about a year behind schedule.
Philbrick said of all the towns he audits, Littleton is more like a city in terms of its financial reporting requirements and level of activity compared to other towns.
At town meeting in March, voters approved a $10.285 million municipal operating budget.
