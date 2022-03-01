Littleton 2020 Audit Shows Irregularities, No Evidence Of Fraud

LITTLETON — Like the 2019 town audit, the 2020 audit shows many of the same deficiencies in financial reporting and bookkeeping, but no evidence of fraud.
The 2020 audit results were presented during Monday’s Board of Selectmen’s meeting when it was said that the town, which as of early 2021 has new management and a new finance director, will again be on regular annual audit schedules, which had been delayed in recent years from a number of internal control weaknesses, a lack of reconciliation between some accounts, and late year-end reports.
“Throughout our audit procedures, we didn’t detect anything that was missing per se,” said Cory Philbrick, a manager with Vachon Clukay and Co., of Manchester, which is Littleton’s independent auditor. “It was more so that things weren’t in the right place. They were there. They just needed to be taken from this fund and moved to that fund or reported as an expenditure as opposed to a receivable. More classification and allocation type issues over actual completeness or nonexistent type issues.”
For five years, Philbrick has been in charge of auditing Littleton’s financial statements.
“The town, as you discussed, has gone through a rocky transition period over the last couple years,” he said. “It’s relatively uncommon that we would be presenting two financial statements back to back in less than six months’ time. But, here we are … Within the next couple of months, we’ll be working on the 2021 audit, and really, that’s where you want to be. If all things go according to plan, the town will be caught up with the audit process at that point and the goal is to continue on with that process.”
Philbrick went over some highlights in the 2020 audit, which showed that the budget was overspent by about $150,000.
The biggest contributing factor to that over-expenditure was related to debt management and some special warrant articles that were approved to be funded through debt, said Philbrick.
“Normally, that would give you revenues and expenses,” said Philbrick. “You’re getting debt proceeds, you’re spending the money. For whatever the background circumstances might have been, the debt wasn’t executed, but the assets were purchased, and as a result, you have the spending but don’t have the money coming in. When that happens, it ends up having a negative budget impact. There was almost $500,000 in asset purchases that should have been funded from debt.”
In 2021, debt was ultimately issued, and that helps the bottom line because revenues are coming in, he said.
Another issue was town credit card purchases, which Philbrick said is the highest risk reviewed in an audit and has an auditor looking to see if the purchase was reasonable and documented.
The 2020 audit found a lack of supporting documentation for several purchases.
“The majority of them were repeats from 2019,” he said. “That was expected going in. We didn’t start the 2019 audit until the beginning of 2021. So regardless of what we found during that 2019 audit, there was no way to fix those problems in 2020. That’s why going in we knew we were going to see a lot of the same things.”
Philbrick recommends all monthly statements include the proper supporting documentation with the date, dollar amount, and details of the credit card purchases.
Along with some card purchases, most of the deficiencies in 2020, like 2019, related general ledger maintenance, the cash reconciliation process, project management, and debt management.
The one new deficiency in 2020 related to payroll.
“Through the testing of a number of payroll transactions, we ended up noting the town wasn’t in compliance with a variety of different documentation standards that are required by both the state of New Hampshire as well as federal labor law,” said Philbrick. “These related to documenting rates of pay … Our big takeaway with that and our recommendation there is to review policies and procedures around those documentation standards and requirements. You leave yourself open for wage claims, over- or underpaying employees, as well as in the reporting of your payroll-related withholdings, liabilities, and obligations. When you talk about the largest potential ramifications, that is where the greatest risk lies. Wage claims especially, and also in your reporting of anything related to federal income tax and New Hampshire Retirement System benefits when you don’t have things calculated properly.”
Selectman Milton Bratz noted that Philbrick offered 16 recommendations across the six categories of general ledger maintenance, the cash reconciliation process, payroll, project management, debt management, and credit card purchases that he said are valuable and are akin to a performance audit.
“What we suffered from here was a time lag that was not unexplainable, but not ever acceptable,” said Bratz. “We were far behind on getting reports done for the end of the year. I’m looking at each of these sections, and you wrote very clear recommendations on how to avoid the situations you found.”
Philbrick said there is a distinction between an audit of financial statements, which is what he conducted, and an audit of internal controls.
“Because we have to involve risk assessment with our audit process, that is really where a lot of these tests come from,” he said. “Our intent coming into the audit isn’t necessarily to tell you how to do things, but if things come to our attention throughout the course of the audit, we do need to bring them to your attention … Some of the biggest takeaways are very much procedural, making sure things are being properly documented, properly approved, reconciled in a timely manner, and those items very much are a cornerstone to an effective internal control system.”
Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Select Board, said, “We are expecting a much different 2021 audit.”
It’s been a lot of work to get the town to its present point, said Philbrick.
“You pretty much had three audits back to back to back in less than a year and a half span,” he said. “This one is definitely on schedule. We will be starting it almost six months earlier than we started the 2020 audit. If everything goes according to plan, we should be back here sometime late summer or early fall and 2021 will be put to rest when you would expect it to be.”
