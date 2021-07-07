Littleton:Above The Notch Community School Expands Programming

LITTLETON — Soon to enter its fourth year, Above the Notch Community School, the adult education program based at the Littleton High School, is adding more programs for the fall 2021 semester and sees opportunities for partnership with the expansion of the nearby community college.
“We’re moving and it’s definitely a growing school,” Rachelle Cox, director of ANCS, said Wednesday. “We had 75 enrolled in the program last year. Even during COVID, we managed and were able to graduate 14 young adults.”
The first of its kind in the North Country and focusing on a personalized approach to learning, ANCS was created to help adults without a high school diploma to earn a diploma, and high school students to make up lost credits and earn credits through employment or internships.
A new class to debut in the fall is Makery Magic, a projected-based course that allows students interested in design and crafts to integrate computer technology into visual art through the use of a Cricut Maker.
It will be taught Monday afternoon by an art teacher.
Students can explore color theory, industry trends and careers in the field of design, and can work with a variety of materials.
Their finished products can be sold or go on display.
“It’s innovative learning,” said Cox.
Also taught on Mondays is a course on drones, a program called exploring aviation and aerospace that is entering it second semester.
It offers a foundation in aviation, engineering, unmanned aircraft systems and other fields, prepares students for more advanced coursework, and leads to certification and the opportunity for students who complete the course to take the Federal Aviation Administration’s remote pilot’s license examination.
“Michael Doucette, our driver’s ed teacher, took it and enjoyed it,” said Cox.
On Tuesdays, mathematics, English and physical science are offered as core classes.
On Wednesdays, bike tech levels I and II will be offered from 4 to 6 p.m.
“I’ve had adults ask for it, so it’s from 4 to 6 so adults who work can take it,” Cox.
Bike tech teaches those enrolled to build a bicycle from the ground up and to repair and maintain bikes.
“We are also going to offer workshops for Excel, health care overview, and English as a Second Language,” she said. “ESL is in its second year and doing well. We have eight adults who come every Monday and Wednesday evening.”
And for students who want to earn a high school graduation equivalent, ANCS offers the HiSET, the High School Equivalency Test, which replaced the GED.
All classes for this fall will run from 3 to 5:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
“We also offer over 500 online courses,” said Cox.
ANCS offers some of its classes in LHS’s Hugh J. Gallen Career and Technical Education Center (CTC).
Currently, the nearby White Mountains Community College is advancing its plan to expand into a new building at its Union Street location that is expected to be ready for occupancy in early 2023.
‘There is always the potential for collaboration,” Cox said of ANCS and WMCC. “Once that facility gets up and running, we will have opportunities to work together, probably around workforce training and CTC.”
Many students graduating from ANCS are also going on to enroll at WMCC, she said.
ANCS’s service area extends into southern Coos County and through much of Grafton County and includes those who might not live in the Littleton area, but who work in Littleton and build classes around their work schedule.
“We also have some in the workforce who work in Littleton and live in St. Johnsbury,” said Cox.
ANCS students need 20 credits to graduate.
For LHS students and former students under 21, there is no fee for courses.
Registration on the ANCS’s website, accessed through sau84.org, is in a form that is now more user-friendly, she said.
ANCS graduated 16 students on May 26, bringing the total number of graduates since the first semester in the fall of 2018 to nearly 50.
Spring 2021 graduates ranged in age from 17 to 42.
The ANCS Class of 2021 (and their future plans):
Kallie Hames, of Littleton WMCC, liberal arts); Richard Hannaford, of Lisbon (workforce); Donnie Baumgardner, of Woodstock (workforce); Jacob Newell, of Littleton (workforce); Lucas Chase, of Littleton (community college); Jay Belyea, of Littleton (workforce); Haleigh Golding, of Littleton (workforce); Tucker Callahan, of Littleton (WMCC); Luke Regent, of Littleton (WMCC, auto mechanics); Julie Walther, of Lancaster (college); Jenessa Egnew, of Littleton (WMCC, nursing); Kaden Rangel, of Littleton (mulling options); Cheyenne Copper, of Littleton (mulling options); Jaya Clark, of Littleton (community college); Aisayah Mooney, of Littleton (workforce); and Leah Grohs, of Littleton (veterinary tech school).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.