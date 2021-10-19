LITTLETON — The Littleton School Board on Monday received the second installment of federal COVID relief funds.
By a 5-0 vote, they accepted $1.2 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program. In total, the school district was awarded $3.4 million in ESSER funds.
At the suggestion of board members Matthew St. John and Erica Antonucci, the policy committee will evaluate existing and pending policies, to ensure adequate board oversight over expenditure of ESSER funds.
“It’s a lot of money and I think, to not have a transparent policy by which the board can at least evaluate expenditures or outlays from that [ESSER funding], is misguided,” St. John said.
COVID UPDATE: Superintendent William Hart said the Littleton School District had 10 active COVID cases among students (7 Lakeway Elementary, 3 Daisy Bronson Middle/Littleton High), three active cases among staff (1 LES, 2 DBMS/LHS), and 11 students in quarantine (10 LES, 1 DBMS/LHS).
Those cases do not constitute a cohort and no changes to school operations are required, Hart said.
In addition, Littleton Regional Healthcare has offered to run vaccination clinics in the high school on Nov. 12 and again at an undetermined date in December.
Those will include booster shots for staff and could potentially offer vaccinations for students ages 5 to 11 (subject to government authorization and parental approval).
School Board Chair Greg Cook noted the state COVID website did not post updated school information.
Hart said the Littleton School District provides up-to-date information on its website (sau84.org). The “COVID Dashboard” link is located near the top of the home page and also on the Hot Topics page (sau84.org/hot-topics/).
