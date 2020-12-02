LITTLETON — Firefighters responded to an alarm and smoke at the historic Littleton Opera House on Wednesday afternoon and hurried to the third floor to seek the source and prevent a possible fire.

“They found the source and it was a motor system that had failed and smoked up the building a little bit,” Littleton Fire Rescue Capt. Chad Miller said a few hours later. “It’s a complex system they have there, forced hot water to forced hot air, and something in it failed and caused the fan to seize up and the motor to overheat.”

