Littleton firefighters responding to the smell of smoke at the historic Littleton Opera House on Wednesday swarmed the third floor looking for the source and preventing a possible fire. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Alarms and smoke called firefighters to the historic Littleton Opera House on Wednesday. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
A Littleton Fire Rescue crew responded to the historic Littleton Opera House on Wednesday for the report of smoke. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — Firefighters responded to an alarm and smoke at the historic Littleton Opera House on Wednesday afternoon and hurried to the third floor to seek the source and prevent a possible fire.
“They found the source and it was a motor system that had failed and smoked up the building a little bit,” Littleton Fire Rescue Capt. Chad Miller said a few hours later. “It’s a complex system they have there, forced hot water to forced hot air, and something in it failed and caused the fan to seize up and the motor to overheat.”
