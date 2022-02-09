LITTLETON — Taking center stage during the town’s deliberative session on Tuesday was the municipally run ambulance service that is now proposed for the general fund budget as well as capital reserve funds for vehicle replacements.
Budget
Drawing much discussion, but going on the March 8 town meeting ballot as written, is the 2022 general fund budget, proposed at $9,593,608.
The default budget is $8,926,952.
Driving the total $1.330 million proposed total budget increase are expenses that include the $555,039 budgeted for the Emergency Medical Services/ambulance, $67,925 for a contracted street sweeper service, a $106,880 increase in health insurance, a $208,000 increase in the town’s contribution to the New Hampshire retirement system, $243,855 budgeted for welfare (up from $25,000, after the town experienced a skyrocketing demand for welfare services during the pandemic), $375,000 in indirect sewer system costs, and $105,899 in employment contracts and services.
Littleton’s EMS, which the town implemented in 2019, has split some people into two camps — those who say Littleton should not be in the business of running an ambulance service, which they say should be contracted out for less cost, and those who say the cost would not be much less than what it is now and the town under a municipally run system can offer a better quality service.
Budget committee member John Goodrich said he is leaning toward the position that the town go with a contracted service that he said would be better in the long run, though the issue deserves study.
While the EMS is budgeted at $555,039, the service last year took in about $280,000 in revenue, which will offset the total expenditure, said Michael McQuillen, chief of Littleton Fire Rescue, whose members are cross-trained to go on ambulance calls and fire calls.
With the offsetting revenue, the expenditure comes out to about $280,000 a year, which is what the former contracted service (Golden Cross Ambulance) wanted to charge Littleton, along with a 3- to 5-percent yearly increase, he said.
“The biggest bang for the buck is cross-trained personnel responding to whatever calls there are,” said McQuillen.
While some states have a county-run EMS, New Hampshire is not one of them, and in terms of overtime, Littleton’s fire-based EMS service ranks in the middle of the 28 fire station-based EMS districts in New Hampshire, said Selectman Milton Bratz.
“I agree this should be at the county level, but that’s not the way the state is set up,” said Bratz.
LFR firefighter/EMT Tim Monahan said he used to work for a private ambulance service, and such services are often lean-staffed, resulting in longer wait times for an ambulance.
“Past the money part, we also need to think about the quality part,” said Monahan. “You can’t guarantee [quality] with a contracted service.”
Linked to the budget is Article 17, which asks the town to authorize $275,039 for the 2022 ambulance revolving fund. If the Article 9 proposed general fund operating budget passes, Article 17 will be void.
Town Manager Jim Gleason noted that the $1.3 million total year-to-year budget increase shows just expenditures and not revenues, and that increase will be offset through the $280,000 in ambulance revenue, a $332,112 reduction in debt and capital outlay, and the $375,000 in sewer expenses will be offset by user fees and not taxes.
The $67,925 for contracted sweeper services would also be removed from the budget if voters approve Article 7, which asks them for $255,500 for a new street sweeper to replace the 20-year-old current sweeper that is breaking down and costing the town more in maintenance.
Advocating for the default budget was resident Tom Alt, who said the default is $666,608 less than the proposed.
“You’re going to pay,” said Alt. “It’s part of the process. But there are some overwhelming figures for a whole lot of people in this town who are trying to keep up with the increases. It’s not sustainable. Something has to give.”
Except for some minor amendments, all 45 warrant articles will go on the ballot as written.
Bond Articles
The five bond articles that will be on the ballot need a minimum 60-percent super-majority vote to pass.
Article 4 asks the town for $353,900 for a seven year lease-purchase of 89 portable and mobile radios for the police, fire/ambulance, and department of public works.
The new radios will replace the current radios that are two decades old and no longer serviced by Motorola.
The original estimate was $422,000, but that figure was amended to $353,900 on Tuesday after a revised estimate was given by Motorola.
Article 5 asks for $1.93 million in a sewer bond for improvements to the wastewater treatment plant. It will be funded by sewer user fees and grants, with no tax rate impact.
Article 6 asks for $198,171 to fund a new 10-wheel public works dump/plow truck that will be a replacement vehicle.
The request is part of the public works department plan to replace 6-wheel trucks with 10-wheel trucks, which provide double the capacity of 6-wheelers — invaluable during snowstorms like the recent one — and at a cost of just $30,000 more, said public works director Doug Damko.
Fewer back-and-forth trips for sand and salt equate to added efficiency, said resident Mary Menzies.
Article 8 asks for $93,870 for a 1 1/2-ton dump/plow truck.
Public works uses four large trucks for the outer parts of town and four smaller in-town trucks.
Article 7 asks for the $255,500 for the new street sweeper.
Budget committee member Dan Stearns said the town will get more bang for the buck going for a new replacement sweeper as opposed to a contracted service, which he said would be less of a service than the current service.
“We’re a tourist community and we want to keep it looking nice,” he said. “It’s a big cost, but we will be saving money and it keeps us looking clean and neat.”
Other Articles
In recent years, town officials have made efforts to get on a regular vehicle replacement schedule for the fire, police, and public works departments to avoid costly repairs of aging vehicles and big spikes to the tax rate through taking out bonds for new vehicles.
Article 15 asks voters for $50,000 to add into the police vehicle and equipment capital reserve fund, which would bring it to $100,000.
If another $50,000 is approved next year, then the total $150,000 fund would go to begin replacing aging police cruisers.
Although there is a lot of money being asked for in the budget, many items are needed, and the goal is to reduce debt by shifting more into a capital reserve plan, said budget committee member John Piette.
“Everything else in this town is falling apart,” he said “The sewer system. The street sweeper. Fire trucks are rotting out …. The idea was to borrow the money and start putting the money aside. We start putting money aside so we don’t have to borrow anymore.”
Currently, debt is a tool to get there, and right now, interest rates are low, said Piette.
Putting money aside in capital reserve funds will avoid ups and downs in the budget and tax rate, said Gleason.
Agreeing with that philosophy is LFR call firefighter and former Selectman Bill Latulip, who made amendments to increase the requested $1,000 each for the fire vehicle and equipment capital reserve fund and public works department capital reserve fund to $50,000 each.
“I think we can save the taxpayer a lot of pain,” said Latulip. “A fire truck costs $600,000.”
McQuillen said the two paths are either a lease-purchase that carries interest rates or putting $50,000 to $100,000 into reserve funds annually to enable the town to buy fire vehicles as it needs them.
“We’re in a catch-up mode trying to get caught up on vehicles,” Damko said of the public works department. “Putting money in capital reserves makes a lot of sense.”
Latulip’s amendments failed.
Article 22 asks voters for $110,000 for parking improvements across town.
Article 23, a non-lapsing appropriation that has until Dec. 31, 2027, to be expended, asks for $500,000 for road and sidewalk improvements.
Targeted roads include Mt. Eustis Road, Richmond Street, the Rockstrain area, and Industrial Park Road, and sidewalks include those on Union Street, said Damko.
Budget committee member Steve Kelley said the five-year period for expenditure gives the town flexibility and time to coordinate road improvements with any needed water and sewer projects.
Article 44, submitted by petition by Friends of Remich Park, asks for $30,000 to remove the condemned gazebo at Remich Park and replace it with a new pavilion.
Speaking on behalf of the article was Chris Wilkins, who serves on the board of Friends.
The town had estimated a gazebo replacement at more than $100,000.
Noting that estimate, Kelley said whatever the town does it should do right and do it large enough.
At 24-by-24 feet, the proposed pavilion is larger than the current gazebo, which has been a venue for concerts and events, said Wilkins.
Piette asked about the $90,000 difference.
“The replacement is simple, but it has a more rustic design, so that is where the difference comes in,” said Wilkins.
The $30,000 is the total replacement cost, he said.
“We feel it is a necessity in the park,” said Wilkins.
The warrant articles asking for money reflect the tax rate impact, if any, and all articles show if they were recommended or not recommended by selectmen and the budget committee.
About 40 residents attended Tuesday’s deliberative session.
Before it began, interim Town Moderator John Hennessey, who was appointed interim moderator by selectmen to serve for the 2022 deliberative session and town vote, asked for a moment of silence to remember Gerald Winn, the former town moderator who died in January.
“Gerald was the longest consecutively serving moderator ever in the state of New Hampshire, serving us here in Littleton for 56 years,” said Hennessey. “We were extremely fortunate to have Gerald’s dedicated service to our town, and he’’ll be sorely missed, not only as a moderator, but as a family member, friend, and a community member.”
