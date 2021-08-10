Littleton:Amid Rising COVID Cases, SAU 84 Presents School Reopening Plan

LITTLETON — As school prepares to reopen in three weeks, the Littleton School District has presented its draft reopening plan, at a time when COVID-19 cases have ticked up in Littleton and uncertainty continues about where the virus and its new strains are heading.
Planned is a traditional model, meaning full days in the classroom face-to-face five days a week and with masks optional, and an enhanced traditional model, which would still be in school five days week, but would implement some health and safety protocols and masking in the event that cases rise to a level that warrants them.
Out, at least so far, for the 2021-2022 school year is the remote learning option that some parents and students chose during the 2020-2021 school year.
However, SAU 84 administrative staff during Monday’s Littleton School Board meeting said their schools and teachers will have flexibility in meeting the needs of any student who is at home because of quarantine.
In a survey issued in June on what parents, students and teachers wanted for the coming school year, nearly 100 percent of the 192 respondents said a return to traditional, full-time classroom learning and more than 70 percent wanted no restrictions, said SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart.
“That was back in June,” he said. “A lot has happened, and significant things have happened over the last few weeks, especially.”
As of Tuesday, Littleton had seven active cases, a number that has slowly increased in recent weeks.
“According to our region, we’re in a moderate risk environment,” said Hart.
As for reopening, Hart said the biggest piece of the reopening plan is how to determine when the district would move from one model to the other.
In developing the plan, the goal is to remove some of the subjectivity and make it more concrete by taking guidelines from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, which monitors different parts of the state and determines whether a region is at moderate or severe risk, he said.
“I’m going to suggest to the school board that we use that as the determinant moving from what we’re calling the traditional plan to the enhanced traditional plan,” said Hart.
The virus has had significant impact on many students who weren’t able to be in school full-time and face-to-face five days week, he said.
“Even in the enhanced plan is full face-to-face five days a week,” said Hart. “The only time we would deviate from that is if we had a state mandate. If the governor says we’re going to remote status, we would follow that, or if DHHS said it was critical that we need to move in that direction, that’s what we would do.”
The traditional plan involves returning as close to normal as possible, with masks voluntary and the safety protocols of the past year, such as washing hands and social distancing when moving from class to class, encouraged but no longer mandated, said Hart.
For buses, the federal government has said everyone needs to have masks on school buses, including students, staff and bus drivers, he said.
“That’s really out of our hands, but we will support that unless something changes between now and the start of school,” said Hart.
As for quarantine, the school district will follow DHHS guidelines, and if those guidelines change, the district will modify its policy.
“This year, there won’t be a remote option unless it’s mandated,” he said. “So the individual choice remote option won’t be there this year.”
A shift to the enhanced traditional plan would be to mitigate any challenges of the COVID-19 variants that are causing cases to rise in Littleton and the surrounding area, said Hart.
“Then we would go back to all of the safety protocols that we had this past year,” he said. “We would mandate the masking.”
For the social distancing, they would monitor students as they move into the hallways, when they’re in common spaces, or in the cafeteria when they’re not eating, he said of the enhanced traditional model.
“It’s a little more flexible than what we did this year, but in many ways it’s similar,” said Hart. “We will do masking on the school buses as well, and follow New Hampshire guidelines on sick and exposed people …”
The school board approved the reopening plan in 5-0 vote.
Going forward, unless there is a mandate by the governor, the board would vote to approve any recommendation by Hart to move from the traditional to enhanced traditional or back again, and could do so within 24 hours after scheduling an emergency board meeting that could be done remotely.
Lockers will be offered to all students at Daisy Bronson Middle School and Littleton High School, but students don’t have to take them, said DBMS/LHS Principal Mark Fiorentino.
Several parents voiced concerns about no specific formula, standards, or exact number of active cases that would constitute a trigger in shifting from one model to the other, and how that lack of a hard number could make it difficult for children and parents to prepare.
Others said following the county numbers, where Grafton County could be in the red because of high case numbers in Lebanon, but few in the Littleton area, would not be best.
“We won’t look at the county, we’ll look at the region,” said Hart. “If you go by county, you end up taking towns that are much farther south. What we are going to focus on is our region. We’re the lower part of this region and it’s the rest of the northern part of the state.”
DHHS has a map that gives a much better picture and shows the number of cases in each town, and that will enable SAU 84 to take into account numbers in Littleton, surrounding towns, and towns that are sending districts for LHS’s career and technical education program when making any decision, said Littleton School Board Chairman Greg Cook.
“What we’re trying to do here is take some of that objectivity out of my hands or the board’s hands or members of the community’s hands and leave it with the state,” said Hart. “If the state says our region is in a severe situation then we have the emergency board meeting, we take a look at all the contributing factors, and the board will make a decision.”
Addressing the concerns of some parents, Cook said the state isn’t providing a hard-and-fast formula that allows for an easy answer.
“What Dr. Hart and the admin team are looking for is really to go toward that guidance of severe in our region … and when we reach that severe level come back to the board with what the state is recommending at that point, what the hospital is recommending, or the town health officer is recommending and make that decision at that point,” he said. “To draw a hard line in the sand is challenging and difficult and is not something that to my knowledge is being offered by anyone at the local, state, or national level.”
School board member, Matt St. John said it is advantageous for SAU 84 to not have a specific tripwire in place that locks it into a plan that might be better for a more densely populated area, but not for Littleton.
Other parents expressed concern about the lack of a full-time remote option for students that need to go into quarantine.
At DBMS/LHS, new Vice Principal Vanessa Sandvil said there will be opportunities for students to use the Zoom teleconferencing platform to remotely attend classes that are in session at the school, as well as participate in online learning.
“There is also very different contact tracing going on this year and there’s not the same stringency levels,” she said. “Hopefully, we’re not having 80 students out of the building at a time.”
While Lakeway Elementary School during the 2020-2021 school had teachers dedicated to remote learning, that won’t happen this year, but there will be flexibility, said LES Principal Crystal Martin.
If LES reached a point where students had to be out for a significant amount of time, it would flex school staff to support that, she said.
The first day of school is Aug. 30.
Hart said Monday’s feedback presents an opportunity to reflect on the input and see if there are ways to improve the district’s reopening plan.
“There is one final piece that everybody in the room can help us with,” he said. “The safest way to not have to deal with any of these situations is to get as many of our community members vaccinated as possible … Vaccination will help us significantly with a lot of the issues that we had to deal with last year. So, please do your best to encourage people.”
