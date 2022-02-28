SUGAR HILL — A Franconia woman who dedicates many hours to serving the community’s youth was named 2021 Volunteer of the Year by the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce during the chamber’s 2022 gala fund-raiser on Saturday evening at the Sunset Hill House in Sugar Hill.
And, marking a first since its inception more than two decades ago, two Littleton High School students were named 2021 Student of the Year.
Presenting Tina Bedor with the George and Jan Kirk Volunteer of the Year award was Sandy Brackett, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of the North Country.
In 2007, Bedor joined her husband, Bill, on the Boys and Girls Club board of directors and became a permanent board member in 2009.
“In so doing, she became a big part of the finance committee and the account manager for everything we do day in and day out,” said Brackett.
Bedor has helped other club volunteers with the Heart of the Community Breakfast, has chaired events, and has spearheaded two of the club’s biggest fund-raisers that include the golf tournament, said Brackett.
“Those are both annual and no small task,” she said. “And as if that wasn’t enough, I think about Tina flipping the hat every day and in any one given moment she can pivot with the best of them. She’ll get behind the wheel of a van and go pick up the kids at school when we’re short-staffed. Then she’ll come in … and play tiddlywinks and board games and ask the kids how their day was. And she’ll head out to the front desk to meet the parents.”
Bedor also bridges the gap between every executive director and administrative person who comes through the door, said Brackett.
“Without her, there would be a huge gap,” she said. “I’m proud of the success of the Boys and Girls Club of the North Country. We can always say there’s a safe place that’s fun and that will always grow because of people like Tina Bedor.”
In accepting the award, Bedor said there is no “I” in team and she can’t do what she does without the club’s other directors.
“We have the most amazing board, and donors who have supported us for the last 15 years,” said Bedor. “We wouldn’t do anything without our donors, and the incredible staff that comes in every day. All they care about is making it the best day for all those kids, no matter how their day was at school. And our kids who make us smile every day, who make us laugh every day — they’re the reason we do this.”
She also thanked her husband and club sponsors including Ammonoosuc Community Health Services and CAI Technologies as well as Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith for helping when the club needs help.
“It’s a community,” said Bedor. “Everybody helps. It’s all about the kids, and that’s all that matters.”
Awarded LACC Student of the Year were Littleton High School seniors Gabriealla Lemay and Alexi Hastings.
For more than 20 years, the Eames family, of Littleton, has sponsored the Student of the Year award and has given each winning student a $1,000 scholarship.
“They want to reward excellence,” said Andrew Bronson, president of LACC’s board of directors.
But, this year, both candidates were deserving and the chamber asked the Eames family to split the scholarship award, he said.
“They said, ‘No,” said Bronson. “Double it. Both win.’”
Instead of one check, the Eameses wrote two $1,000 checks.
Presenting Student of the Year to Lemay and Hastings was LHS Vice-Principal Vanessa Sandvil.
“I would like to extend our thanks to the Littleton Chamber of Commerce for their annual recognition of student excellence in our town, and most especially to the Eames family who generously provided for not only one, but two, awards this year,” said Sandvil.
Among the qualifications for the award are qualities that include academic superiority, exemplary attendance and behavior, an impressive record of community service, and an appreciation of the lessons learned through service, she said.
Based on those characteristics alone, Hastings and Lemay are thoroughly deserving of the recognition, said Sandvil.
“These young ladies, however, do not simply check off boxes, if you will,” she said. “Rather, they exemplify the characteristics, values, and qualities that define the very best that our Crusader graduates have to offer. Their academic superiority isn’t simply good grades. It is enthusiasm for learning, creative, collaborative, and critical thinking, and the willingness to help their peers learn.”
Exemplary attendance and lack of behavioral issues don’t simply mean not getting in trouble — it’s taking the opportunity to live and lead as positive and resilient role models for everyone around them, said Sandvil.
And community service isn’t merely a matter of logging hours to list on a transcript, but rather the desire to give back to the people and places who have supported one and the willingness to give up the time, energy, and resources necessary to do so, she said.
“Most of all, Alexi and Bre have not engaged in these opportunities and put forth these efforts for what it would earn them,” said Sandvil. “They are genuinely and authentically who they are and how they behave — not for an audience, a transcript, or an award. And that is the greatest reflection of a Crusader graduate we could hope for.”
Making a presentation following the awards was the Sew Far North Quilts of Valor group, which to date has donated more than half a dozen quilts to area veterans. Group members said anyone can nominate any area veteran or service member for future quilt donations.
Giving a history of Littleton was past LACC board president Bruce Hadlock, who highlighted Moore Dam, Thayers Inn, Lakeway Elementary School and Apthorp, the industrial park, Littleton Water and Light, the cross on top of Mt. Eustis, and the annual hike to the top of Kilburn Crags for sixth-graders that is organized by his wife, Maxine.
Saturday’s event also included opportunities for four New Hampshire candidates running for U.S. Congress (Jeff Cozzens, Don Bolduc, Dennis Lamare, and Kevin Smith) to introduce themselves and state their positions.
