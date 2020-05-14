LITTLETON — The Littleton Area Historical Museum is sponsoring a writing project to document the COVID-19 pandemic for future generations.
The idea is to create a time capsule, not one to be buried and opened at a later date, but a time capsule in the form of a three-ring binder to be archived in the museum for future generations to read. Participants are being asked to write a letter to a grandchild or great-grandchild, one who isn’t yet born, describing what it was like living through this pandemic.
The museum’s curator, Dick Alberini, along with a museum member, Carol Anne Gillis, devised a guideline that would be helpful to the writer. The writer may use all or some of the suggestions to facilitate the composition of the letter. Here are the suggestions:
• How are you managing activities such as grocery shopping and school? How are you dealing with a lack of sports, physical activity, family contact, contact with friends?
• How are you dealing with boredom, lack of church services, and celebrations?
• How are you coping with shortages of items in stores and what are you doing to meet these needs?
• How are you coping with/handling the lack of or reduction of income?
Remembering that this letter might be read by a person in the year 2120, explain or describe the technological device(s) that you are using in 2020. Not all of the suggestions have to be addressed, and the author can create a category. Finally, there is a reflection piece in the form of five questions.
These questions are:
• What are you thankful for?
• What have you learned from this experience?
• How are you remaining positive?
• What have you done to help someone else?
• What was most helpful to you?
Alberini came up with this idea several weeks ago after watching a psychologist on television who was talking on the subject of how to cope with the pandemic. All letters will be placed in an archival folder and filed.
For more info on how to participate in the writing project, snail-mail a letter to Littleton Historical Museum, c/o Dick Alberini, 75 Lilac Lane, Littleton, NH 03561, or e-mail to lhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
Local history: You can now watch many programs on the museum’s Facebook page on topics such as Bette Davis, Saranac Glove, the 1918 Influenza Pandemic, barbers, Agnes Glode and her hand-made dolls, the Mt. Willard House, the Horse Cemetery, and others. Live online programs are presented Wednesdays and Saturdays from the museum on an array of local topics at 10:30 am. Each program lasts 20-40 minutes.
