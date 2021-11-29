LITTLETON, NH — The Littleton Area Senior Center is once again launching a senior gift drive.

Gifts directed towards seniors and adults with disabilities will be welcomed at LASC’s 77 Riverglen Lane location through Dec. 13. Gifts such as personal care items, ice grippers, warm socks, gloves, adult coloring books, art supplies, or other non-perishable items would be welcomed. Gift wrapping supplies are also welcomed by the Center.

“Please consider helping to bring some holiday cheer to a neighbor near you,” says LASC’s Robin Kristoff.

LASC serves the towns of Bethlehem, Easton, Franconia, Landaff, Lisbon, Littleton, Lyman, Monroe and Sugar Hill. Call (603) 444-6050 or email rkristoff@gcscc.org for more information.

