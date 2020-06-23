Littleton:“Armed And Dangerous” Man Has Woodlands Survival Experience

LITTLETON — New information has led to a second arrest warrant for the man accused of threatening his girlfriend with a stolen gun and threatening police late Saturday night, during an incident that began at the EastGate Inn in Littleton and moved up to Bethlehem.
Still at large, considered armed and dangerous and to have woodlands survival experience is Duane Masters, 35, last known residence in Waterville, Maine, who Littleton police believe could still be in the area.
“We’re running down leads to locate him,” Littleton Deputy Police Chief Chris Tyler said Tuesday.
After reviewing the case Monday and gathering more information, a new warrant was applied for beyond the one initial criminal charge, and Masters now has a total of six charges pending, said Tyler.
That warrant was reviewed by a judge and approved on Tuesday.
In Littleton, Masters faces a Class B felony count of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon; a Class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking for allegedly stealing the gun; a Class B felony count of criminal restraint for putting the woman at risk of seriously bodily injury by pointing the gun at her and forcing her into a vehicle; a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon; and two Class A misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment for forcing her two young children into the car.
According to the complaints, Masters stole the gun from his girlfriend while in Littleton.
After digging into his past, Tyler said Littleton police learned that Lisbon police have an active warrant for Masters on an assault charge.
Police in Bethlehem also have charges pending against Masters in that town, at least one for making threats against police before he went into the woods and was unable to be located.
“There’s also an active warrant for his arrest in Barre City, Vermont, for violation of a protective order,” said Tyler.
After the initial incident that began just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the EastGate, for which Littleton police did not receive a call, Littleton officers were called to assist Bethlehem police, and only then learned that it began in Littleton, said Tyler.
It is also believed Masters made comments to a guest staying at the EastGate, he said.
It appears Masters regularly travels between Maine and Vermont, he said.
“From the nearest we can establish, he was formerly from Waterville, Maine, but it’s believed he floats between Maine and northern Vermont and back and forth, which would make sense because he does have paperwork out of central Vermont,” said Tyler.
The female victim is not local to Littleton, but local to New Hampshire, he said.
“We are advised Mr. Masters has a great deal of experience with woodlands survival and may be avoiding populous areas,” he said.
If he’s spotted, members of the public are asked to not approach him, said Tyler.
There could be specific areas he might go, and someone seen around a campground who shouldn’t be there, for instance, could be a point of interest for police, he said.
Littleton police were told Masters has prior military experience out of Kentucky, and they’re trying to confirm that.
“One of our officers spoke with a family member, who said he is typically unstable and could be angry at times and his actions are unpredictable,” said Tyler.
Police ask the public, whose tips and information are welcome and who have been a great help so far, to use caution, he said.
After the initial event, police have had a great response and worked hard the last few days and those efforts led to additional information, said Tyler.
“With the public’s help, we can hopefully bring this to a positive resolution,” he said.
Masters is described as about 6 feet tall, 170 to 180 pounds, brown hair, green eyes, and with a long, thin beard, who was last seen wearing camouflage shorts and a green-button shirt.
Members of the public are advised to call 911 to report any sightings or call local dispatch at 603-444-2422 with any information.
