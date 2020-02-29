Littleton Article 26:Town Share Is Last Piece Of Funding Needed For River Parcel

The Littleton River District Redevelopment Commission presents a rendering of what the Littleton Riverfront Commons will look like. Voters on March 10 will be asked to approve a town share of $175,000, the last piece of funding for the $800,000 project. (Courtesy image)

LITTLETON - As the March 10 annual town vote nears, residents will be asked to consider Article 26, which asks them to raise a $175,000 town share toward a total $800,000 project to establish a 7-acre town commons by the river.

It is the last piece of funding needed for the Littleton Riverfront Commons, a project to involve green space, a space for events, room for recreational activities, and additional parking in the downtown area.

