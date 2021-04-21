The Littleton arts scene is ready to emerge from a year-long COVID-19 hiatus.
The town will host Littleton First Friday Arts events throughout the summer, allowing musicians, artists, and more to reconnect with the community.
First Fridays are an initiative of the Littleton Cultural Arts Commission and will take place on June 4, July 2 and Aug. 6.
Jason Tors, the owner of The Loading Dock performance venue and an LCAC member, said the still-under-development First Friday initiative has already drawn significant interest from Littleton’s retail and creative sectors.
“The more we tease out what this is going to be, the more grassroots interest we’re funding,” Tors said. “Folks are coming to me and asking what they can do, how can they get involved. That, to me, says we’re on to something.”
First Fridays will kick off at 5 p.m., with various downtown businesses hosting performances, exhibits, readings, workshops and demonstrations.
They will conclude with live concerns at Littleton Riverfront Commons from 8 to 10 p.m., with a line-up of the Sly Richard (June 4), Morris Manning Group (July 2), and Donkilo! Afro Funk Orkestra (Aug. 6).
First Fridays will balance local interests with public safety. Businesses and artists will partner to present arts in unique and interesting ways, and COVID measures (social distance, outdoor events, etc.) will be observed to reduce the transmission risk, despite ongoing vaccinations.
To learn more visit facebook.com/littletonculturalartscommission
The events promise to be entertaining and enriching, captivating and cathartic.
First Fridays will offer an early glimpse at what some artists have created during their COVID year.
“I feel like the pandemic forced everyone to be in isolation and I feel like there was an explosion of people looking inward and doing a lot of reflecting, soul searching, and figuring out what was important to them,” Tors said. “We’ve had a year of being in that incubation stage as an artist.”
Following a turbulent period of time, many artists were reminded of their passion for personal, artistic expression.
“I feel like coming out of it. Now that the weather is getting warmer, people are looking for an excuse to share where they’re at. What their artistic practice is now. What kind of developments they’ve made. And what kind of work they’ve done, internally and externally, throughout the year of being in isolation.”
In addition to being a celebration of North Country arts, the events will showcase Littleton’s transformation into an arts and culture center, with a downtown that hosts various galleries, performance spaces and art shops.
“I think it reflects a changing population. I feel like there’s a lot of people who are relocating to Littleton and the surrounding areas because it has become fertile ground for arts and culture, and new ideas,” he said.
What’s more, Tors said, is the pandemic created an “innovation pressure cooker” that inspired more experimentation and risk-taking, as artists and businesses adapted to COVID challenges.
He pointed to recent pop-up collaborations between local businesses like Crumb Bar, Vulgar Display of Poutine and Super Secret Ice Cream.
“It seems like every week there is some new, crazy combination that they are coming up with. I feel like that ‘innovation pressure cooker’ is something that the pandemic brought on. It forced people to get creative. But I also think that Littleton is a space where folks can exercise their creativity and follow some of their passions,” he said.
