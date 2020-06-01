Littleton:As Businesses Reopen, Town Looks To Give Them Boost

LITTLETON - As the community’s restaurants and other businesses begin to reopen with spacing and capacity limitations, selectmen have signed off on a plan to give them a boost by looking at opening up public spaces so they can serve more customers.
Recently, Littleton Town Manager Andrew Dorsett was on a panel that included representatives from a number of municipalities, including Dover, Hanover, Bristol, and Lebanon.
“They had some good ideas where they offered to close down parking spaces and put up barricades so restaurants can take over a section,” Dorsett said Friday. “They are trying to spur business as quickly as possible.”
During the selectmen’s May 26 meeting, he presented the plan that he called an “economic reboot” to support businesses.
“They were excited to help me,” said Dorsett.
The planning for setting aside space is underway and the town is awaiting additional guidance from the governor and state, he said.
The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce was also contacted for collaboration.
Spaces that could be opened up include parking areas, green spaces, picnic tables, and parks for those running exercise classes.
“We will do whatever we can to support businesses,” said Dorsett. “If there is something the town can do to help businesses safely reopen and do as much business as quickly as possible, we want to do what we can.”
Littleton Fire Chief Joe Mercieri and Littleton Health Officer Milton Bratz can conduct a rapid review of what needs to be done, he said.
“I’m very excited and was pleased to hear it,” Jean McKenna, who has owned The Coffee Pot Restaurant on Main Street for four decades with her husband, Jim, said Monday.
She said she’s happy to see Schilling Beer Co., Littleton Freehouse Taproom and Eatery, the Little Grille, and other restaurants getting back to business with the outdoor seating that was recently allowed again.
Because of the size and location The Coffee Pot Restaurant - right on Main Street and lacking chairs and tables, the space, or the customers for outdoor seating - McKenna said her business wouldn’t be able to use outdoor space if available, but she is looking forward to the soft reopening later this month.
The Coffee Pot has been closed for 11 weeks, the longest stretch in its 40-year history.
“We getting ready to open our doors,” said McKenna. “Wear your mask, come in, and let us feed you.”
On Monday evening, Steve Bromley, co-owner of the Littleton Freehouse, said he could use some additional space beyond the 30 or so patio seats out front, but is likewise focusing on when his restaurant can open its doors for seating inside with the required spacing.
The hope, he said, is that can happen in a few weeks.
“Everything right now is weather-driven,” said Bromley. “I have six heaters on my front patio that seats about 30 people.”
The Freehouse’s take-out business and outdoor seating are doing as well as they can be within the current limitations, said Bromley.
Inside, without restrictions, there is a maximum capacity for 170.
“What we have is fairly spacious inside, and we have extra room in our function area and we can space out some of our seats,” said Bromley.
Residents and visitors are eager, he said.
“The general public is ready,” said Bromley. “Even tonight when I was there, our little patio was filled. People are willing to put on a jacket and eat outside.”
Town-wide, Bratz on Monday said he has received no recent complaints about businesses, like the restaurants with outdoor seating and cosmetology businesses, that have opened with restrictions.
“I’m really satisfied that everyone seems to be abiding by the terms as best they can,” said Bratz.
The governor’s stay-at-home order was extended and now currently expires June 15.
