Littleton Attorney Clarifies Legal Authority Of Parks And Rec Commission

LITTLETON —Recent confusion about the legal authority of the Littleton Parks and Recreation, and the authority of police in regard to enforcing regulations on town-owned parks lands, was cleared up on Monday by town legal counsel.
It came after questions began to be asked in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and had its origins in legislation from seven decades ago that revealed Littleton, in some respects, is an anomaly compared to other towns in New Hampshire.
Legislation in the early 20th century set up Littleton Water and Light as a municipal utility, making the town unique.
Years later, in 1955, another piece of special legislation allowed for the Littleton Parks and Recreation commissioners to be an elected body, which selectmen during a work session last week said is the only elected parks commission in a state where the rest have been appointed.
“Two years ago, when they shut down for COVID, it was the commission that shut down the tennis courts, shut down the fields, and put up signs,” said Select Board member Carrie Gendreau. “Then, when the taxpayers said we’re paying money for those fields, will you [the Select Board] please do something about it, we went to the commission and they said no.”
The Select Board then asked the commission if hours could at least be limited with postings asking people to be careful and wear masks if close together, to at least have something so the kids could get back out, she said.
“And the commission said no,” said Gendreau. “We felt like we had our hands tied on that and that’s when I had people coming to me and saying they’re not even supposed to be elected. They’re supposed to be appointed … That’s when we started looking into it.”
Town officials, then unsure if an elected parks commission was even legal, found the special legislation from 1955, confirming that the elected commission in Littleton was indeed legal.
A question still lingered, though, as to what authority the parks commission has to set rules and regulations.
During Wednesday’s work session, Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith had a question about the town fields and which body, the elected parks commission or elected Board of Selectmen, sets regulations on the land concerning ordinance violations, and if the commission can set regulations concerning such violations that he said fall under the statutory authority of Select Board members in regard to all town-owned lands in Littleton.
“A few years ago, it was brought to the board’s attention that you have the authority to regulate the parks,” he said. “Then things went back and forth, is that commission legal, is it not legal? Now we’ve determined that, yes, it’s legal, but what is their authority to regulate? Does it fall under the board or does it fall under the commission? … We need to be able to cite legal authority to enforce rules and regulations set by an ordinance.”
Smith said he needs clear and concise direction from town legal counsel Walter Mitchell clarifying what police can or can’t do, as the police department doesn’t have two bosses.
“We’re in limbo here as far as authority to enforce and who sets that authority,” he said. “Until recently, I had one elected body I would fall under … In order to enforce rules, I have to know who sets the rules legally.”
On Monday afternoon, Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason, who just a half-hour before received Mitchell’s legal opinion, said as an elected commission the Littleton Parks and Recreation Commission is legally tasked with the authority of the town fields and is the ultimate authority in setting open hours and closed hours and in setting the rules and regulations about who can and can’t use the fields.
While the Select Board might be updated on parks matters, the parks commission has the final say over the town’s parks, and Littleton police officers can enforce those parks rules and regulations, he said.
In his legal opinion to Gleason and the Select Board, Mitchell gave the history of how the 1955 special legislation for Littleton came about and said it does not conflict with the current general statute, RSA 35-B, the New Hampshire statute on public recreation and parks.
The 1955 legislation was adopted in the context of repealing the charter of the Littleton Village District (which apparently had been handling recreational responsibilities) and the merger of those responsibilities into the town, said Mitchell.
“That legislation addressed the issue very simply, stating the commissioners ‘shall have charge of all playground, commons and recreational activities in the town of Littleton,’” said Mitchell.
One concern had been about a possible conflict between the special legislation and later enacted general statutes, he said.
“However, in this case, I don’t see any conflict between the special legislation and the 1979 enactment of RSA 35-B,” said Mitchell. “In fact, the statute confirms that the powers of the commission include the power ‘…to make and enforce rules and regulations governing the use of property, facilities or equipment and the conduct of persons thereon.’ Therefore, the rules are to be made by the Parks and Recreation Commission.”
At last week’s work session, Gleason said the town doesn’t know if Littleton’s Parks and Recreation Commission was even around in 1955.
“Walt tells me there is a list of all elected officials and there is no parks and rec, there’s no template in the state to look up what an elected parks and rec official does because there isn’t one,” he said. “It’s unique to here.”
Parks and Recreation Director Caitlin Leverone is a town employee who reports to Gleason.
Gleason said there has been no territorial issue or conflict between the town and the Littleton Parks and Recreation Commission.
But it is an oddity, he said.
“They have their own budget, but are not part of the budget process and aren’t presenting,” said Gleason. “They do have a group of employees … We are not having any issues in terms of how that operation is, but it is unusual.”
“When we talked at last meeting about going back to what everybody else has [an appointed parks commission], the bristles came up in a lot of places, until we found out it was in legislation just for the town of Littleton,” said Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson.
