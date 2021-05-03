Littleton-Bethlehem:COVID Numbers Dropping, But Still High

Active COVID-19 cases are decreasing in Littleton and Bethlehem, but the two towns still have the highest numbers compared to surrounding communities in the North Country.
“I think the concern is waning and the trend is down, and that’s good, but it’s still ridiculously high,” said Ed Duffy, medical director at Littleton Regional Health Care, said Monday.
As of Monday, Littleton had 18 active cases (and 40 new cases in the last 14 days) and Bethlehem eight active cases (and 10 new in the last two weeks).
The next nearest towns with higher numbers of cases were Haverhill at 10 (and 16 in the last two weeks) and Whitefield at six.
The British variant (B.1.1.7) and the South African variant of the coronavirus are in New Hampshire, but the British strain, which is the dominant one, could be playing a role in the case uptick, but the good news is that the current vaccines are effective against B.1.1.7, said Duffy.
And while the South African strain seems to be a worse player when it comes to vaccine effectiveness, it’s not as tough, he said.
Despite the rise in local cases, activity at LRH has stayed the same.
Models developed last year that were refined estimated the number of COVID hospitalizations at LRH at any one time would be zero to three.
“That is exactly what happened,” said Duffy. “We had up to three, never had four, and I think today we had one.”
Recent testing, though, has shown a high number of positive cases.
“Our positivity rate has gone through the roof, but it is starting to come down,” said Duffy.
A factor in high positive-test rates was a large number of people from Vermont going to LRH for testing, he said.
And unlike last year, when a large percentage of older residents were diagnosed with the virus, recent weeks have seen more younger people testing positive.
If the current younger-person rate was the same rate in the elderly, who tend to suffer more severe symptoms, the hospital would be burdened, said Duffy.
Although there is as yet no way to confirm it, Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said the information he’s learned from people in town he has spoken with is that a number of outbreaks are due to athletic events and religious services.
In terms of sources, Littleton Health Officer Milton Bratz said he has not learned of any particular super-spreading event or events.
“If there are cases coming in, my assumption is it’s among people not vaccinated because they choose not to be, and this is not the original virus and is one of the mutations,” he said.
The state lifted its mask mandate on April 16 (the same day Littleton had a high of 51 active cases), but some towns that include Littleton are still requiring masks for anyone entering town property, and many Littleton business owners are also still requiring masks.
Unlike last year, complaints and enforcement have not been issues in the last few weeks, said Bratz.
“It’s been very quiet, even though the caseload is there,” he said.
Fortunately, a lot of the North Country population is agreeing to be vaccinated, said Duffy.
“Acceptance in this area is good and we are up there in percentage,” he said.
LRH continues to keep in place all of the health and safety protocols that were implemented last year, and Duffy said the hospital remains safe and residents should not think that they have to put off care.
“We have not let our guard down one bit,” he said.
Policies in place will continue until the state says otherwise and things can be relaxed, he said.
“We will not be making that decision on our own,” said Duffy. “People can feel safe getting the things they need done here. Activities at the hospital will stay the same and the same amount of precautions will be taken for everyone where patient care is concerned until the state tells us that we don’t need to do it any more.”
Although Bethlehem had eight cases, according to the map updated daily by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Jack Anderson, fire chief and emergency management director for the town, said he has 18 cases on his list, though some are probably no longer active.
“We still have a pretty high number,” he said. “There’s no source or spreading event. It’s just the way things are. It’s hard to tell what’s going on, but I think people are just getting careless. We are getting there, though. A lot of people are getting vaccinated. Between the people who had it and the people getting their shots, things are looking up. But still be careful.”
