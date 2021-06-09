Littleton-Bethlehem:Input Sought For Broadband Survey

As Northern Grafton County advances its plan to expand high-speed broadband and grab available money for it, the Grafton County Broadband Committee is seeking citizen and business input, particularly from residents in Littleton and Bethlehem, on what they need for service.
“The town is trying to encourage as much participation as possible across a broad section of the community so that a determination can be made in reference to funding and a plan,” Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said on Wednesday.
More federal stimulus money could become available and money for broadband will be a good portion of that money, he said.
Reaching out to Gleason in an email this week was the Northern Community Investment Corp., which is working with the county broadband committee to fund-raise, plan and implement what Katelyn Robinson, NCIC director of economic development, said is a middle-mile backbone network throughout Grafton County.
“The purpose of a backbone network is to get high-speed internet into as many municipalities as possible and it will serve to reduce costs in communities with existing services by increasing competition,” she said. “Without a backbone, there can be no broadband to homes, businesses, and institutions.”
The backbone solves the barrier for private Internet Service Providers (ISPs), as there are interested customers to be served, though without a backbone the return on investment isn’t strong enough to make the significant investments needed to reach into rural areas like northern Grafton County, she said.
The Grafton County backbone reduces upfront investment costs to ISPs, making the return on investment financially feasible, which allows the ISP to drive its investment into what is known as the “last mile,” the customers’ homes, businesses and institutions, thus allowing the ISP to grow a customer base it normally wouldn’t have reached, said Robinson.
“The Grafton County Broadband Committee spent six months on a preliminary design concept for the backbone, surveyed residents on the lack of broadband coverage, engaged with broadband providers on their current services, identified funding opportunities, investigated business models, estimated costs, and produced maps,” she said. “They are in the process of further fleshing out these details. The group mentioned that they have not received a lot of responses to their survey in the Littleton/Bethlehem area.”
The survey is meant to establish a baseline of the speed and quality of internet service that is available in the Grafton County region and where, and whether, improved service would be desired by Grafton County residents, she said.
“Understanding this information is a critical step in determining the feasibility of a fiber network in the area,” said Robinson.
The survey can be accessed at https://forms.gle/KZxEH7NYfEJqHMca6.
In April, state Rep. Timothy Egan, D-Sugar Hill, who has been reaching out to towns in northern Grafton County for the development of a broadband communications district (so far, at least half a dozen have committed to a district), said the working plan for northern Grafton communities is to get a design in 2021 and begin construction on universal high-speed broadband in 2022.
Proponents say building out the system into rural areas will boost local businesses, improve local economies, public health, education and agriculture, attract more visitors to the area, and improve the region’s quality of life.
