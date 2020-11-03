Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Linda Massimilla and Joseph DePalma IV, a Democrat and Republican, were declared the winners in the race for the two-seat New Hampshire House of Representatives Grafton-1 district, which represents the towns of Littleton and Bethlehem.
Massimilla, a Democrat from Littleton, secured a fifth term representing the district and netted 890 votes in Bethlehem and 1,464 votes in Littleton, for a total of 2,364.
