Linda Massimilla and Joseph DePalma IV, a Democrat and Republican, were declared the winners in the race for the two-seat New Hampshire House of Representatives Grafton-1 district, which represents the towns of Littleton and Bethlehem.

Massimilla, a Democrat from Littleton, secured a fifth term representing the district and netted 890 votes in Bethlehem and 1,464 votes in Littleton, for a total of 2,364.

