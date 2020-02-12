There was a long list of Democratic candidates on the ballot, but Tuesday’s presidential primary in the North Country saw voters in Littleton and Bethlehem turning out for just a handful.

Of those, in both towns, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, grabbed by far the most votes on the Democratic side, and Pres. Donald Trump, even though he is the presumed nominee for his party with no real challenger, cleaned up on the Republican side with many Republican voters turning out for him in the two towns.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments