Chuck Phillips, of Bethlehem, with a sign support U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, for president, stands outside Bethlehem Town Hall Tuesday as Bethlehem voters inside cast their ballots in New Hampshire's presidential primary. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Although Pres. Donald Trump is expected to easily clinch the Republican nomination for president, a number of Littleton voters turned out to support him nonetheless, including Rudy Gelsi, who stood outside the Littleton highway garage, where voters cast their ballots on primary day Tuesday. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Six-month-old Sawyer Fifield is learning his civic duty at an early age after accompanying his father, Kyle Fifield, into the voting booth during the primary election Tuesday in Littleton. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
There was a long list of Democratic candidates on the ballot, but Tuesday’s presidential primary in the North Country saw voters in Littleton and Bethlehem turning out for just a handful.
Of those, in both towns, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, grabbed by far the most votes on the Democratic side, and Pres. Donald Trump, even though he is the presumed nominee for his party with no real challenger, cleaned up on the Republican side with many Republican voters turning out for him in the two towns.
