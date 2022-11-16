Littleton Board Adopts $921K Riverfront Commons Plan
The Littleton Select Board Monday approved a $921,868 first-phase plan for the development of the Riverfront Commons. Left to right: Linda MacNeil, Carrie Gendreau, Roger Emerson. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — The Select Board on Monday voted unanimously to approve a $921,868 first-phase plan for the Riverfront Commons, a development that was recently scaled back in scope because of rising costs.

The project has reached a point where the board needs to make a decision on proposals so the final engineering can be completed and the project can enter the construction stage, Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said during the board’s meeting on Monday.

