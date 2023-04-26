Littleton Board Approves 5 1/2-Year Town Office Lease; Transfer Station To Increase Prices
The town of Littleton will sign a 5 1/2-year lease with the Bank of New Hampshire, though with an out-clause in the event the town moves forward with the potential of building or purchasing its municipal office building, following voter approval at March town meeting. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — As the town looks at the possibility of building or purchasing new municipal office space, the Select Board on Monday agreed to a 5 ½-year lease, which carries an out-clause if needed, with the Bank of New Hampshire.

At the March town meeting, residents voted 560-311 to support Article 47, which asked them if they were in favor of moving forward with the potential of building or purchasing a permanent town office.

