Littleton Board Approves 5 1/2-Year Town Office Lease; Transfer Station To Increase Prices

LITTLETON — As the town looks at the possibility of building or purchasing new municipal office space, the Select Board on Monday agreed to a 5 ½-year lease, which carries an out-clause if needed, with the Bank of New Hampshire.
At the March town meeting, residents voted 560-311 to support Article 47, which asked them if they were in favor of moving forward with the potential of building or purchasing a permanent town office.
For nearly two decades, the town has leased space on the second floor of the Bank of New Hampshire.
“We are on a one-year lease that expires in June,” Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said to the board. “It’s going to sound odd, but I’ve asked for a 5 ½-year lease so that the first part will be from July of this year until December, and from that point on, we’re on a budget cycle. It’s easier to budget January through December instead of doing the half-year.”
In September 2021, the town announced that the $8,100 in yearly rent it had been paying since moving into the bank building would increase on July 1, 2022, to $43,140 a year, which bank officials said would bring it in line with the current market rate.
Because the town does some business with the bank, it receives a 20-percent discount, or $2 per-square-foot discount, reducing the annual lease to $34,512.
The current office space totals 4,314 square feet.
The rent rate for the town from July to December 2023 will not change, said Gleason.
“Then, what they are proposing is a 2.5-percent increase annually, in year one, two, three, four, five,” said Gleason. “What helps from a budgeting standpoint is we know exactly from a penny what that is.”
If needed, the lease would take the town through 2028.
The only other change that came out of the new lease is that the town office’s floor, after renovations that were completed in March, is now metered so the town has its own electricity, whereas before the electricity was part of the rent, he said.
“Even though it says 5 ½ years, there is an out clause for both the bank and the town based on the warrant article that passed,” said Gleason. “When we get to the point of exploring options for the town, we do have an out in here with just the proper notice.”
The recent renovations to the second floor have made for an improved workspace, he said.
“We don’t know long term what the options will be, but at least we have a nice, fresh workplace,” said Gleason, who recommended that the board approve the new 5 ½-lease with the out-clause.
The Select Board voted 3-0 to allow Gleason to sign the lease.
Transfer Station
Some prices at the transfer station are set to increase on May 15, following increases in transportation costs that go into effect on May 1.
A few months ago, Littleton Transfer Station Manager Steven Bean announced that transportation costs increased roughly 82 percent to get Littleton’s trash and construction and demolition debris to the landfill in Bethlehem.
“I’m proposing that we increase the construction and demolition from 10 cents to 15 cents a pound,” he said. “And all the bulky items, which includes sofas, shingles, sheet-rock, mattresses and that sort of thing.”
For C&D, Bean said he took the C&D numbers from what the transfer station was charged last year and what the per-load cost was, and what the pro-load cost is going to be for 2023.
“That’s where I came up with the 5 cents,” said Bean. “Hopefully, that will take care of all or most of it.”
Bean also proposed increasing electronics from 25 cents to 30 cents a pound.
“It’s mainly because it hasn’t been changed for almost a decade,” he said. “We’re getting a little behind there.”
Bean already has signage at the transfer station stating that the increases will begin on May 1.
The board voted 3-0 to approve the increases, though with the caveat that they not begin until May 15 to give residents and businesses time to prepare and adjust.
“The signs say May 1, but I can tell our guys not to charge until May 15,” said Bean.
Gendreau said Littleton has the best transfer station, the facility is always neat and clean, the crew is very accommodating, and the town is grateful for Bean’s leadership.
“I get emails and calls in reference to you and your staff and I commend you,” Gleason said to Bean.
Bean said the town is fortunate to have a dedicated crew at the transfer station.
