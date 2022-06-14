LITTLETON — After public input, the Select Board on Monday approved a new ordinance allowing Off-Highway Recreational Vehicles to ride along a segment of Industrial Park Road and Burndy Road to connect to a trail access point farther west, at the snowmobile crossing.
The ordinance comes after the state recently clamped down to prohibit the machines from riding on the recreational rail east into downtown from Industrial Park Road because that segment of trail was purchased with federal grant dollars with the caveat that no motorized vehicles are allowed on it.
That particular length of trail has been closed to machines for several years, but Littleton town officials said the New Hampshire Bureau of Trails has recently begun to step up enforcement.
The section of rail trail on the other side of the Industrial Park Road that extends to Woodsville is open to OHRVs.
To work around the prohibition and to keep the OHRV business going at Hammer Down Adventures, which sits at where the OHRV-authorized trail ends, the Select Board was asked to consider the ordinance, which they approved in a 2-1 vote, with Select Board members Carrie Gendreau and Linda MacNeil voting in favor and board chairman Roger Emerson, who previously voiced concerns about traffic safety, voting against.
The ordinance is based on New Hampshire RSA 215:a.
Effectively immediately, machines are allowed on that segment of Industrial Park Road from 167 Industrial Park Road to the designated entrance of the OHRV-authorized section of the Ammonoosuc Rail Trail, as well as on Burndy Road.
Riders are required to operate on the far right of the road, move in single file and with the flow of vehicular traffic, and they must comply with the vehicle speed limit, which is 35 mph.
All working head and taillights are also required.
The ordinance expires on Nov. 4, which is the date that the state closes trails to OHRVs.
After that time, the Littleton Select Board will determine if there were any traffic safety issues or complaints and vote to either reinstate or deny the ordinance for the 2023 riding season.
The riding season in New Hampshire annually runs from May 23 to Nov. 4, beginning a half-hour before sunrise and ending a half-hour after sunset.
No machines are allowed on the roads in Littleton after the riding season ends for the year.
Any rider who violates any provision of the ordinance, including riding unsafely, not abiding by state traffic laws and riding on private property, is subject to a first-offense fine of $100, second-offense fine of $250, and third-offense fine of $500.
When the state became adamant about enforcing the no-riding rule on the downtown side of Industrial Park Road, Town Manager Jim Gleason said he got together with the police and fire chiefs and public works director to find alternatives, the only real viable one being Industrial Park Road, with the idea to open it for a one-year trial period to see how it works.
Resident Bryan Hadlock, who also works for New Hampshire Fish and Game on OHRV safety, said Eric Rexford, owner of Hammer Down Adventures, has made huge improvements to his land and has allowed many people to use his parking lot off of Industrial Park Road to access areas for all kinds of activity, beyond OHRVs and including hiking, bicycling, and cross-country skiing.
To alleviate parking there, Rexford is putting in another parking area by Burndy Road, near Appalachian Stitching, he said.
The workaround following the state OHRV prohibition led to an ordinance that was well-crafted by Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith and his team, said Select Board member Carrie Gendreau.
“I think they’ve done an excellent job, coming up with something they can monitor, and that way Eric’s business is still going to be viable and we can support it,” she said.
Appalachian Stitching owner Scott Manning said he has concerns with opening Burndy Road.
“I object to that completely,” he said. “At 3:30, if anybody drives down that road with people leaving my business as well as Burndy, it’s crazy up there with the traffic, he said.
Smith said the traffic on Burndy Road is less than Industrial Park Road and the consideration was to grant access to the trail point at Industrial Park Road as well as to the riding areas off Burndy Road.
“Eric is basically building a parking lot in that area, for all recreation,” said Hadlock.
Smith explained the process of developing the ordinance for Littleton and said it was modeled on other ordinances, which the state and New Hampshire Fish and Game tried to make similar so no rider leaves one town and enters another only to find they’re in violation after crossing a town line.
“I got their generic ordinance, added some things for Littleton, and it went to [legal] counsel and we got it back,” said Smith. “The ordinance is up to date with New Hampshire statute as well as New Hampshire laws. It’s pretty much the same that they have in Lisbon, that they have in Lancaster and other communities that allow OHRVs on roadways. This one is a little bit different because this one sunsets in November.”
After November, Littleton will gather statistics showing if there were any safety issues or complaints, he said.
“People have to be in full compliance with motor vehicle laws when operating on the roadway,” said Smith.
Hadlock suggested that Littleton take a cue from Lisbon, which, after opening some of its roads to OHRVs to access the rail trail, painted lines along the roads so riders know exactly where to stay on the road.
Gendreau and MacNeil supported that idea, as did Manning, who said is he not anti-OHRV and realizes they can be good for the local economy, but has had riders drive over his property.
“The goal of this ordinance is to keep them off your property,” said Smith. “If they do go on your property, contact us. There is enforcement and OHRV laws prohibit that. We can take action against those individuals through Fish and Game law as well as our ordinance if they are damaging your property. The goal is to prevent that and keep them on the paved portion of the road safely.”
Gendreau also suggested signage in addition to painting lines along the road.
As for preventing riders from entering the non-authorized segment of the rail trail, Smith said there is a sign that states no motorized vehicles.
“What they haven’t is done is moved in gates or put locks in,” he said. “I made those requests last fall and the state has been very slow to respond to those requests.”
Gleason spoke of the economic component of the ordinance.
“What this does is allow [Rexford’s] business to continue so people can park there and can still access the trails at Burndy,” he said. “People can still come to Littleton, still shop, still go the restaurants. If [the Select Board] didn’t [approve] this tonight, it would not only hurt his business, but have an indirect impact on the town’s economy and … those folks would find somewhere else to go.”
