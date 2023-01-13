Littleton:Board Opens Industrial Park Road To OHRVs For All Year
Following a trial period this summer and learning of no complaints, the Littleton Select Board has made Off-Highway Recreational Vehicle use along a segment of Industrial Park Road a permanent part of the town ordinance. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — Following the Select Board’s approval in November to allow Off-Highway Recreational Vehicles along a segment of Industrial Park Road to give area residents access to trail entry points farther west, the board on Monday amended that approval to allow year-round access to the road.

The seasonal use had been made a permanent part of the town ordinance.

