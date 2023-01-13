Littleton:Board Opens Industrial Park Road To OHRVs For All Year

LITTLETON — Following the Select Board’s approval in November to allow Off-Highway Recreational Vehicles along a segment of Industrial Park Road to give area residents access to trail entry points farther west, the board on Monday amended that approval to allow year-round access to the road.
The seasonal use had been made a permanent part of the town ordinance.
At the time, the board and Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith were working under the assumption that the Ammonoosuc Recreational Rail Trail, which extends from Woodsville to Littleton, was open from May through November and closed through the winter and mud season.
For the vast majority of OHRV trails statewide, the New Hampshire Bureau of Trails allows a riding season that begins May 23 and ends Nov 4.
But during the board’s meeting on Monday, Smith, who requested the amendment to the ordinance to allow year-round machine use along Industrial Park Road, said that’s not the case for the Ammonoosuc Recreational Rail Trail.
“In doing our research and speaking with the state and our local conservation officer, there are three trails statewide that are open year-round to OHRVs and aren’t even shut down during the mud season,” he said. “The Ammonoosuc Rail Trail is one of them.”
Smith asked the board to adopt language for Littleton’s ordinance that mirrors the state’s language and would allow wheeled vehicles to operate year-round on the roadway.
He said he doesn’t know if there will be a lot of OHRV traffic on Industrial Park Road in the winter months because of the cold weather.
“But they certainly can do it and it’s legal,” said Smith. “I don’t believe it’s a safety issue. So my recommendation would be for the language … to run concurrent with the state of New Hampshire OHRV trails schedule … If the state changes it, our restriction would change with it.”
The Select Board voted 3-0 to adopt the amendment for year-round roadway OHRV use.
In May, the board first considered the proposal of opening up a segment of Industrial Park Road to OHRVs after the state prohibited the machines along the recreational rail trail beginning at the intersection of Industrial Park Road and extending east on the trail into downtown.
Once the state began enforcing the prohibition of OHRVs along that stretch of trail, the Ammonoosuc Valley ATV Club contacted the Littleton Select Board to inquire about an alternative route.
Road access for the machines begins at the intersection of the rail trail and Industrial Park Road and stretches along Industrial Park Road and a segment of Burndy Road to connect to a trail access point farther west, at the snowmobile crossing.
OHRVs are allowed from 167 Industrial Park Road to the designated entrance of the OHRV-authorized section of the Ammonoosuc Rail Trail, as well as on Burndy Road.
Riders must drive on the far right of the road, move in a single file and with the flow of vehicle traffic, and must comply with the vehicle speed limit of 35 mph.
To date, there have been no complaints about the road access.
