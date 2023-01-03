Littleton Board Presents Draft 2023 Budget And Town Meeting Warrant

LITTLETON — The Select Board met for a work session on Tuesday to make their recommendations for what will be about 50 town meeting warrant articles, including several union contracts, and to recommend the proposed operating budget.
The bond/budget hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 in the Littleton High School cafeteria.
The deliberative session is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 in the cafeteria.
Snow dates for the two meetings would be the following night.
The town meeting ballot vote is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 14 at the Littleton highway garage on West Main Street.
Proposed Budget
The exact numbers are still a work in progress, but the board is proposing a total 2023 operating budget of $9,845,614, which includes $12,000 added on Tuesday following a recommendation by Town Manager Jim Gleason to include a one-time 1.5 percent increase for town office staff to accommodate for inflation and to thank them for working in a building that has been disrupted by major renovation work, which two weeks ago required a town office move from the second to the third floor.
The total operating budget, however, could be reduced by $123,947 if the article asking voters to discontinue the special revenue fund for the Littleton Opera House fails.
If that reduction comes to pass, it would move the operating budget closer to the 2023 default budget, which is $9,701,307.
The tax rates for the budget itself would be similar, at about $3.15 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, according to the draft spreadsheet.
The total tax rate for 2022, including both budget and warrant articles, was $5.90.
The total tax rate for 2023, including both budget and warrant articles, would be about $7.12, according to the spreadsheet, though that rate doesn’t factor in revenue and could therefore be significantly reduced.
In 2022, the town was 9 percent under budget, equating to about $800,000, some of which could be used to offset the 2023 tax rate, said Gleason.
The town will spend this week and next developing the final proposed 2023 budget numbers.
Union Contract Articles
The Select Board voted 2-1 to recommend three union contracts, with Select Board members Carrie Gendreau and Linda MacNeil voting in favor and Selectman Roger Emerson voting against them.
Proposed is a three-year collective bargaining agreement between the town and the State Employees Association Union, representing officers in the Littleton Police Department, that carries a $93,721 increase in salaries in benefits for 2023, a $60,186 increase for 2024, and a $50,273 increase for 2025. (The article carries a tax rate impact of 13 cents for 2023).
It is recommended 7-0 by the advisory town-school budget committee.
Proposed for union employees in the public works and the transfer station is a three-year American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees is a three-year CBA that carries an increase of $54,510 for 2023, an increase of $14,671 in 2024, and $14,831 in 2025. (The 2023 impact is 7 cents).
That article was recommended 7-0 by the budget committee.
Proposed for union employees in Littleton Fire Rescue is a four-year AFSCME CBA that carries a $72,875 increase in 2023, $22,390 in 2024, $41,770 in 2025, and $43,669 in 2026. (It has a 2023 impact of 10 cents).
The budget committee voted 1-6 not to recommend the article.
During the committee’s Dec. 8 meeting, Diane Cummings, chair of the committee, said the contract calls for an additional full-time firefighter, and until now new positions had either been built into the budget or put on warrant articles and not presented in the union contracts.
Proponents of the contract say the 12th firefighter would help to reduce department overtime and would save money in the first year because town counsel would not be needed to negotiate a new proposed contract in 2023, thus saving legal expenses.
Emerson said he voted against the contracts because they total $1.14 million above and beyond what the union employees are getting paid now.
He said with the second-, third-, and fourth-year increases building on the first year that stays and building on each other, “it never goes away.”
MacNeil said Littleton’s total budget increase for 2023 is less than the 10-percent increase proposed for St. Johnsbury, and Littleton is a busy town and its employees work hard and deserve the increases.
Gleason said contract discussions with the budget committee were frustrating for him because the committee completely ignored the highway and police contracts, and the police contract is more expensive than the fire department.
Bond Articles
The board voted 3-0 to recommend an article seeking to raise up to $602,200 to make improvements to Dells Dam, which has been deemed deficient by the state, a designation that requires Littleton to take action.
The tax rate impact is 16 cents per thousand from 2024 through 2030, with no impact for 2023.
If the dam is breached during times of rain and high water, flooding would result on properties downstream.
For funding, however, the town could be eligible for about $250,000 from the state’s one-time payment for bridges which could offset the cost and reduce the total expenditure to $350,000.
Because it is a bond article, a 60-percent super-majority vote is needed to pass.
“No decision was not an option,” said Gleason. “We have to have an article for Dells Dam.”
With many culverts across town in disrepair, the board voted 3-0 to recommend an article that seeks to borrow $610,000 to rebuild the culvert at Mann’s Hill and Palmer Brook ($250,000), Keeler Road and Baker Brook ($150,000), Riverside Drive and Curtis Brook ($150,000), and South Street and Curtis Brook ($60,000).
(The tax rate impact is 16 cents from 2024 through 2030, with no impact in 2023).
“We know these culverts need to be done,” said Emerson. “That’s the tip of the iceberg.”
“There is grant funding available that we will be applying for,” said Gleason.
The culvert article also needs a 60-percent super-majority to pass.
Opera House, Parks And Rec, New Town Hall
The board voted 3-0 to recommend a no-tax-impact article that seeks to swap state-owned land at Riverside Drive, near the recreational rail trail, with town-owned land along St. Johnsbury Road/Route 18 near Littleton Regional Healthcare.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is seeking the Route 18 land for its operations and the town is seeking the former DOT storage parcel on Riverside Drive for parking spaces and access to the rail trail.
“The acreage and valuation are similar,” said Gleason.
The board voted 3-0 to add $50,000 each into the vehicle and equipment capital reserve funds for the highway, police, and fire departments.
(Each has a tax rate impact of 7 cents).
Emerson said it’s worth it for the town to regularly set money aside rather than make a big expenditure at once.
The board also recommended, in 3-0 votes, to raise $80,000 for parking improvements in town (11-cent tax impact) and to raise $500,000, the same amount as last year, for road and sidewalk improvements (69-cent impact).
There might be about $120,000 left over from last year’s road improvements, said Gleason.
The town has a list of culverts and roads that need attention but is keeping it fluid in the event an emergency arises.
The board voted 3-0 to recommend an article that seeks to discontinue the opera house special revenue fund and transfer the remaining balance to the operating budget’s unassigned fund balance.
They also recommend an article that seeks to raise $124,347 for opera house operations, with $83,947 to be raised by taxation and $40,000 withdrawn from the opera house special revenue fund. (The article has an 11-cent impact).
If the first article passes, the second would be void.
Because the opera house is town-owned, the intent of the articles is to make building operations part of the town’s general fund, said Gleason, who added that if the articles asking for funding fail then booked opera house events would have to be canceled.
The board recommends raising up to $50,000 to renovate the field dugouts at Apthorp Commons (7-cent impact), $13,895 to install security cameras for park buildings (2-cent impact), and $35,000 to replace the lights at the Apthorp soccer and softball field (5-cent impact).
After some vandalism to park facilities in 2022, Gleason said the cameras will serve as a deterrent and provide backup images to document and incident.
The new lighting at Apthorp will be LED, carry a 70-percent electricity cost savings, and replace lights that are decades old, said Caitlin Leverone, parks and recreation director.
The renovation of the dugouts is also expected to address a safety issue there.
The board voted 3-0 to recommend a non-binding article asking residents if they favor moving forward with the potential of building a permanent town hall or purchasing a building to house a permanent town hall.
The town offices are currently located in leased space in the Bank of New Hampshire building.
“I’m in favor of getting the question to the people on what they want,” said Emerson.
Emerson proposed to add an article asking to see if the town will raise $50,000 to buy back Bertha, the town’s original 1931 LaFrance fire engine that for decades had been owned by the town, first for fighting fires and then for parades.
Bertha, which had been deteriorating for years, had last been owned by the nonprofit Eureka Hose Co., made up of past and present Littleton firefighters.
Last year, Eureka Hose sold the truck to David Houghton, a firefighter and antique truck restorer from Moultonborough.
Before the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, town officials plan to meet with members of Eureka Hose, which currently has the right of first refusal if Houghton decides to sell Bertha, to see if the town would be able to buy it from Houghton.
“It’s a chance for us to get a piece of our history back,” said Emerson.
If the town can buy back Bertha, Emerson said an article asking for another $50,000 might have to be placed on the 2024 town meeting warrant to cover a total purchase cost of about $100,000.
