Littleton Board Presents Draft 2023 Budget And Town Meeting Warrant
Former Littleton Fire Lt. Jimmy Duranty, pictured here in 2000 at a parade in St. Johnsbury driving “Bertha,” the 1931 LaFrance fire engine that had been owned by the town of Littleton for decades, is among those residents who would like to see the truck back in Littleton. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — The Select Board met for a work session on Tuesday to make their recommendations for what will be about 50 town meeting warrant articles, including several union contracts, and to recommend the proposed operating budget.

The bond/budget hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 in the Littleton High School cafeteria.

