Littleton Board Signs Off On Letter Of Support For Twin States Hydro

LITTLETON — After tapping the brakes on a letter of support for the Twin States Clean Energy Link following concerns about possible impacts to town water and sewer and private driveways, the Select Board on Monday voted to formally endorse the letter.
On May, 8 representatives from National Grid went before the board to present the proposed $2 billion, 211-mile, 1,200-megawatt transmission line that would import hydro-power from Canada to the New England power grid and would pass through Littleton along 17 miles of buried line within the state right-of-way of Route 135 from the Dalton town line to Monroe.
In the Northeast Kingdom, beginning in Canaan, the lines would be buried along state highways and would cross into New Hampshire under the Connecticut River in Dalton.
After the presentation, National Grid asked Littleton town officials to endorse a letter of support for the project that will be sent to the U.S. Department of Energy, which is considering the Twin States project, as well as several competing transmission line projects, for funding through the DOE’s Transmission Facilitation Program under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
But during the board’s May 22 meeting, Littleton Selectman Roger Emerson voiced his concerns about possible impacts to driveways along Route 135 and to the town sewer and water utilities in the vicinity of Littleton Regional Healthcare and said he’d first like more information before endorsing the project.
During the board meeting on Monday, Select Board member Carrie Gendreau gave an update and said she received a call from Chuck Lloyd, president of the White Mountains Community College, which National Grid also contacted.
“They have approached them as well, and they have an awesome program with partnerships and interns,” said Gendreau. “He’s on board, he’s very supportive, and he’s really hoping that we support this as well.”
Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason, who said he put the letter of support back on the meeting agenda because he needs a yes or no from the board, said National Grid recently notified the town that they would be surveying wetlands.
“I’m still just a little bit concerned over impacts on 135 to the hospital with our water on one side and sewer on the other and how they’re going to make that work,” said Emerson.
Before installing underground lines, Gendreau said National Grid would have to make arrangements ahead of time and contact Dig Safe, the notification center that serves utilities and residents by identifying the locations of existing underground infrastructure.
Emerson said he still doesn’t know what impact the megawatts in the transmission line would have on hot water and piping.
“I still have a few questions,” he said.
“I’m fine,” said Linda MacNeil, vice-chair of the Select Board. “I think they did an excellent presentation here. I think they’ve been doing due diligence with all the other area towns that border the route. They’ve answered all of our questions that we’ve had to date. I understand the concern, but until they get actually get down to the engineering piece of it we can’t get the answers about the culverts and what all else is going to happen. But I think they’ve proved themselves to date. If it drops between now and the time that they actually get the contract and work, then we’ll deal with it at that point, but I don’t see any reason to withhold our support.”
Down the road, National Grid would probably be able to respond to any questions that are currently unanswered, she said.
Emerson made the motion for the board to sign off on the letter of support, which was approved in a 3-0 vote.
In the letter that Gleason wrote to the DOE on behalf of the Littleton Select Board, he said the project developed by National Grid in partnership with the nonprofit Citizens Energy would reduce visual impacts and respect the state’s landscape through line burial in the north and, beginning in Monroe and moving southward, through the use of existing transmission corridors.
“The project is thoughtfully developed, delivers a comprehensive benefits package to host communities, and will lower bills for customers across New England by billions of dollars over the first 15 years of operation alone, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by vast quantities,” he wrote.
