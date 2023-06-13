Littleton Board Signs Off On Letter Of Support For Twin States Hydro
Although reluctant to sign off on a letter of support for the Twin States Clean Energy Link because of currently unanswered questions, Littleton Selectman Roger Emerson, right, agreed with Select Board member Linda MacNeil, left, that National Grid can answer questions down the road. The board voted 3-0 to endorse the letter of support.

LITTLETON — After tapping the brakes on a letter of support for the Twin States Clean Energy Link following concerns about possible impacts to town water and sewer and private driveways, the Select Board on Monday voted to formally endorse the letter.

On May, 8 representatives from National Grid went before the board to present the proposed $2 billion, 211-mile, 1,200-megawatt transmission line that would import hydro-power from Canada to the New England power grid and would pass through Littleton along 17 miles of buried line within the state right-of-way of Route 135 from the Dalton town line to Monroe.

