Littleton Board Takes Action On Safety-Related Concerns

LITTLETON — From AEDs in municipal buildings to traffic studies and a discussion about fire trucks and ambulances accessing difficult-to-navigate private roads, the Select Board fielded several discussions regarding citizen safety and took several actions toward that end.
During the past few months, several residents have voiced concerns about traffic safety at the intersection of Drew and Railroad streets and Brook Road.
The downslope segment of Drew Street has no stop or yield sign where it meets Railroad Street, which does have a yield sign at Drew.
Concerned residents, though, have said some motorists fail to yield at Drew and Railroad, or even stop as they reach Brook Road.
As a result, some driver actions have almost caused collisions, they said, suggesting that the town could have some liability in the event of a crash.
To avoid getting into a process where political decisions and staff decisions are made to install or not install new signage, the town has engaged HEB Engineers to conduct a traffic study, which is now underway, of that intersection, Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said to Select Board members during their April 24 meeting.
“Once that traffic study is done, they will be able to report back to us on whether the signage that’s there is appropriate or whether there’s any recommendation on changing the yield or the flow,” he said.
If signage is to be changed, the town will use that study as the basis for a decision, said Gleason.
“Because what happens if you change signs … and an accident or something happens, the first thing attorneys do is go back and look to see what information you had to make that change … So we’ll bring that back to you in a report. It may say what we’re doing is right, it might make a recommendation.”
Osgood Farm Road
Jocelyn Wright and Ed Jarvis, neighbors who live on the private Osgood Farm Road with five other neighboring families, voiced concerns about a road across town.
While the Osgood Farm Road residents do what they can to maintain the road on their own, it is in poor condition, and they don’t have the money needed to bring it up to the town specifications that are required before the town can take it over as a public road, said Wright.
She said every progress the residents have made on the road gets washed down to Route 135 each time it rains.
The reason it’s being brought to the Select Board now is that the culvert at the end of the road has failed where a school bus turns around twice a day, said Wright.
She suggested that the town work with the residents, see if any money is available, and possibly get the state involved because the pavement at Route 135 is breaking down.
“We’re just at a loss of what do to do move forward,” said Wright.
The land was bought by a developer in the 1990s and subdivided, and while an organization was supposed to be formed for road upkeep and covenants were to be enforced, it never happened, she said.
The road has reached the point where it’s beginning to wipe out Route 135, and Osgood Farm Road itself has several elderly people living along it and those with medical conditions, said Jarvis.
“So if we ever have a medical emergency, do we call an ambulance and risk them getting stuck or do we just try to bomb it to Littleton?” he asksed.
While Littleton Fire Rescue has been outstanding every time there’s been an issue, he said there are times when the road is in terrible shape, especially where it begins.
“We’re looking to figure out how we can work with the town or the county or the state to resolve this issue as a team,” said Wright.
Gleason said addressing the road as a town could open up a can of worms as Littleton has other private roads and putting attention on one could set a precedent that says what the town does for one it has to do for others.
“It’s kind of an unfunded potential liability,” he said. “It’s not just a simple debate on one road because the policy would affect town-wide.”
Select Board member Carrie Gendreau asked Wright and Jarvis for any documentation they have and said she can look into the matter as a state senator.
LFR Chief Chad Miller spoke of the challenge of Osgood Farm Road and other private roads in town, a problem that Littleton will need to address.
“This past winter for several days, I did have to pass a general order to the department that the fire department apparatus were not to access Osgood Farm Road,” he said. “It was due mostly to icing. I could only take my personal vehicle about 20 feet up. It’s the way it slopes. It wasn’t necessarily getting up off 135, but probably not being able to stop coming back down, especially with the ambulance.”
Littleton has several private roads, said Miller.
“These are chickens that are going to be coming home to roost here in Littleton,” he said to the Select Board. “I think you need to take a closer look at public policy for developments and how to ensure that the infrastructure that comes along with them is supported. We’re taking a look at it through the fire marshal’s office, through fire lane designation, because it really is like a public way, a fire lane, to access all of these residences. I’m not aware of funding, but I do share a lot of concerns about access to people and property in the event of an emergency.”
In the past, fire trucks have been stuck on Osgood Farm, though not recently and likely due to mud, said Miller.
AEDs
The Select Board unanimously approved $5,100 in federal stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan Act funding the town received to pay for the cost of CPR and First Aid training equipment.
It’s part of a two-part process, which began a year ago after a medical emergency at the town office and there wasn’t an AED (automated external defibrillator) or First Aid supplies there, said Miller.
LFR is updating some 9-1-1 AED mapping and wants to begin CPR and First Aid training with town employees and have public-access AEDs in all municipal buildings, including the Littleton Community House, which is the location of town board meetings, he said.
“We do have a pretty remarkable cardiac arrest save rate,” he said.
Recently, a man in his 40s needed CPR, and LFR responders and police officers worked on him for more than 40 minutes and delivered six AED shocks, said Miller.
Following the incident, Miller said the man was doing relatively well and was awake and speaking.
“That’s what these types of devices do — they buy us minutes until we can get people to the care that they really need,” he said.
Because the AEDs for town municipal buildings are currently on back-order, LFR would like to begin with the training, with those being trained using devices that will look the same as the AEDs that will be placed, said Miller.
“Along with these public access AEDS, we’re going to have public opioid overdose emergency kits in all of the AED cabinets and something else called Stop the Bleed, which is a program designed around active threats or active shooters so there’s some basic supplies to deal with an emergency like that,” he said.
The Select Board also voted 3-0 to use $3,900 in ARPA funding to purchase video laryngoscopes, which make it easier for paramedics and EMTs to access and see down a patient’s throat in the event of an emergency.
To date, LFR has two ventilators, which help patients breathe, and two laryngoscopes in each of its two ambulances.
Miller said the town’s purchase of the two video largyngoscopes is eligible for a 90-percent reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Administration.
With the two board approvals, the town now has a total of $93,660.06 in its ARPA funding, which could be increased a few thousand if the FEMA reimbursement is awarded.
The goal is to always look at what can be funded without a warrant article or capital expenditure so taxpayers can save money, said Gleason.
