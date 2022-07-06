Littleton Board To Get Proactive On Town Office Options After Dramatic Rent Hike

LITTLETON — The Select Board agreed to become more proactive in looking at all options for the future town offices.
For two decades, the municipal offices have been housed at 125 Main St., on the upper floor of Bank of New Hampshire, which offered free rent for the first two years and then charged $8,100 a year until this year, when the rent jumped to more than $34,000, a figure that bank officials said more accurately reflects the present market rate per square foot.
The town, which was notified in September of the increase, signed a one-year lease with the new rate.
During the board’s meeting on June 27, Select Board member Linda MacNeil suggested that the board and town manager become more proactive in determining the best property for a new town hall, which taxpayers would ultimately own.
Recently, Town Manager Jim Gleason and office staff developed a list of available properties in town.
MacNeil, who sought a first term on the board in March with a priority to find new town office space, said all three Select Board members and Gleason should soon go through the list of properties around town that are available for rent, purchase, or suitable for building a completely new town hall.
Independently, each should pick their top six properties, and either individually or as a group make site visits to see what’s feasible and winnow the list down to three, she said.
Ideally, she said she would like to see a new town hall built by the West Main Street campus that supports the Department of Public Works, Littleton Fire Rescue, and the Littleton Police station.
There is currently a privately owned parcel beside the campus and one option is for the town to purchase the land.
“I know we have a big enough piece of property back there to build a facility for the town offices,” said MacNeil.
Initially, she said she wanted the town offices to return to the Littleton Opera House.
Town officials, though, said that return is not feasible because the space has become too small for today’s needs and the historic grant money used to renovate the opera house carries restrictions on the type of construction and renovation work that can take place within the building.
“My concern is we’re spending all this money every year on a lease when we could be spending that on a bond for a building that we own, for a building that we can grow into,” said MacNeil. “Why lease when we can buy it and have it?”
But until a permanent home is found, MacNeil said she’d like to find interim space because she has a feeling the rent will increase in the next few years and she doesn’t want to burden taxpayers with a lease.
Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson said it would be a few years before the town offices will move into their new, long-term home and the question will have to go before voters on a warrant article.
“It almost sounds like it’s a two-step process,” said Gleason. “The first step is what can be a transitional place, meaning if we have a one-year lease and the bank didn’t want to renew it, where could we go. You’re there for two or three years while you would go through a process of an RFP [request for proposal] for an architect and design. They do a space analysis and design and plan and give you an idea of what cost a town hall would be. And you have the opportunity to put that out to the voters. You’re probably talking a minimum two-year process before you’d even turn dirt, and that’s if we started today. You’re probably looking at easily a two- to three-year process.”
At the moment, if the town were to build new, it’s not the best time with current interest rates and costs, he said.
There are properties that the town can purchase, said MacNeil, who added that either option will require a warrant article.
“I would like for us to go forward with this because I am concerned we will not have a renewal on our lease and then we’ll be out in the cold,” said MacNeil. “So if we start the process now we’ll have all of our ducks in a row and we’ll have everything ready if and when.”
If the board makes site visits as a group, that meeting would have to be legally posted, which MacNeil said is fine.
“The public’s going to be part of this because they’re owning it,” she said. “It’s their town hall.”
The key is to find or build space with a minimum of 5,000 square feet, nearly the total square footage of the current space, which keeps the town where it is today and, based on Littleton’s current population and future projections, should be sufficient for decades to come, said Gleason.
MacNeil said the new space doesn’t have to include storage space.
The town currently uses the opera house for some town office storage space.
Gleason said MacNeil is correct in that timing is critical, and if the town’s one-year lease with the bank is not renewed because of construction at the current building (the bank is currently moving ahead with renovations) or for another reason, the Select Board would want to know before it gets too far into the budget season and meets with the budget committee because a warrant article might be needed, even for a lease.
“The sooner we get some direction, at least we’ll have a plan,” he said.
The former Family Dollar building on Meadow Street that town officials had been considering for office space has since been sold.
Select Board member Carrie Gendreau said the current lease rate that the bank is giving the town is still below the market rate.
That current rate includes a 20-percent discount on the condition that the town does some of its banking with the Bank of New Hampshire; without the discount, the rent would have increased from $8,100 to $43,000 annually.
“Although it jumped up significantly, they are still below market rate,” she said. “They’ve been very good to us … For 19 years, we paid $8,100.”
During that time, the town helped the bank with snow removal and trash collection, said Gendreau.
“It’s been a good partnership,” she said.
