Littleton Bus Route, Timeline To Act Detailed For Proposed New Lakeway School

LITTLETON — During Monday’s Select Board meeting, a member of the Lakeway School Building Committee addressed traffic concerns voiced by some residents about a new elementary school and released more details on the developing plan, including bus routes and how long the school district has to act on the land being offered for donation.
In March, town meeting voters approved $155,000 from the district’s unassigned fund balance to pay for tests, surveys, and studies at the proposed school site.
“I’m happy to report we’re slightly under that,” said Lakeway committee member Henri Wante, who gave a breakdown of the current allocations.
He said Banwell Architects has received $88,500 to move forward with a school design so the district can present a cost to taxpayers.
The $66,500 balance was the school board’s portion of the funding.
Of that, $10,000 is budgeted for the pre-bond construction contract, with the district in contract review with Bonnette, Page and Stone (BPS), the Laconia-based construction manager that Wante said understands the needs of North Country schools.
Allocated for an owner’s rep is $15,000, but with no one applying, Wante took the role at no charge.
Test pits and borings were budgeted at $15,000.
“We previously did some borings at the site, but the overall footprint of the school had to be adjusted,” said Wante. “As with any project, you find that the original footprint doesn’t go with some of the studies that you’ve done.”
The wetlands survey, just completed by Horizons Engineering, was budgeted at $12,500, which was $1,000 over the initial estimate to account for consultation with municipal staff and conduct more investigation outside of the 17 acres that is accessed from Crane Street and is being offered for donation by the Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, whose convent is at the top of Grove Street.
Horizons also conducted a preliminary traffic study to look at access to the site.
That study prompted a route change after it was found that the bus turning radius from Crane Street to Cottage Street is too tight.
“Now, the passage for buses would be up Crane and along Remich [Street] to [Route] 302 and out there,” said Wante. “We’re going to entertain quotes for traffic studies from two professionals that will help us decide how to make that happen.”
With traffic still needing to be studied, the committee allocated $15,000 for a complete traffic study.
The last piece is $1,200 for Horizons regarding sewer flow, which goes from Crane Street to Willow Street, Grove Street, and Cottage Street.
“There’s very little documentation about Willow Street, so we need to study the flow to make sure everything is sufficient for our flow from Willow to Grove,” said Wante.
Currently, $154,700 of the total $155,000 is budgeted.
A goal for the committee in the next two weeks is to have a kick-off meeting with BPS, whose mission will be to look at the footprint of a new school based on what the district concluded is needed for classroom sizes and other school features and put a preliminary cost to the footprint.
Then, adjustments and efficiencies can be made to save money, said Wante, who added that the scholastic needs assessment has already been completed.
He said Banwell will then develop a product detailed enough to put a gross maximum price on it.
“At that time, we will know what that number is and will present it to taxpayers, because everybody’s wondering what that number is, including ourselves,” said Wante. “That is our mission for the next few months.”
Select Board member Carrie Gendreau said the board has already fielded quite a few calls from residents concerned about traffic.
“I know we’ve heard a lot of concerns about traffic,” said Wante. “It all boils down to certain hours of the day that you’re going to have traffic, because moms and dads will drop their kids off at school and bring them home from school. That’s probably a half hour out of the morning and a half hour out of the afternoon. And summertime is pretty much summer school only and traffic will be at a minimum.”
He said that the school district will probably have to go before the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment.
It’s undecided if a warrant article asking voters for a bond for a new school will be presented at the March 2024 town meeting or a later town meeting, he said.
The district, which is studying how much it might be able to receive in-state building aid to reduce the local taxpayer cost, was given notification by the New Hampshire Department of Education that the DOE has changed its funding allocation timeline and has placed a one-year moratorium on funding so it can get caught up with promises already made on other school projects, said Wante.
“Once the moratorium is over, the earliest that we would get word of any allocation from the state is in 2026,” he said.
Five years ago, the Daughters made the land donation, which was ignored to a degree until the Lakeway committee was formed, said Wante.
A land and operations agreement between the school district and the Daughters is being finalized for signatures.
He said that once the school board signs on, the district will have seven years to get something done.
“If we don’t get something done in seven years, we might as well pack up and go somewhere and try again,” he said.
Like all school boards, the Littleton School Board, which last year concluded that renovating the existing seven-decade-old Lakeway Elementary School would cost about as much as building a new school and would still have deficiencies and smaller spaces, is required by the state to provide adequate school facilities to meet current educational needs.
“Everyone will decide as a taxpayer when the budget gets presented whether we go forward with this or not,” said Wante.
