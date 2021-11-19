LITTLETON — As the Christmas holiday season kicks into high gear, a dozen downtown businesses have joined forces for a coordinated holiday lights display.
Last year, Little Village Toy and Book Shop looked stunning all decked out with wreaths and holiday lights, and people visited downtown just to take in the lights on Main Street, said Veronica Francis, founder of Notch Net, golittleton.com and the GoLittleton Glad Shop, who is spearheading the lighting effort.
“The bookstore looked so nice last year and a few more of us wanted to grow the light display,” she said. “It was encouraging that so many wanted to be part of it. I think everyone is looking for a little bright spot after a dark year.”
On Monday, the New England Holiday Lighting Co., which installed and managed the lights at the Little Village Toy and Book Shop in 2020, was in town to begin the installation on a number of other rooftops and on the gateways to the river district.
The Hooksett, N.H.-based company that works with municipalities and businesses to create lights displays has visited Littleton several times to create a plan for expanding the roof lights along Main Street.
The goal is to light up more of Littleton to make the town a holiday-light destination, said Francis.
To date, the businesses participating with New England Holiday Lighting Co. include Little Village Toy and Book Shop, Chang Thai Cafe, White Mountain Canning, League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, Mascoma Savings Bank, Union Bank, Hunkins and Eaton Insurance, Gold House of Pizza, Littleton Freehouse, GoLittleton Glad Shop, and the river district.
“Others are decorating on their own,” said Francis.
The lights from New England Holiday Lighting are being rented by the participating businesses, and a donor paid to rent the lighting at the Pollyanna Gateway.
The plan is to work with the company for future Christmas holiday seasons.
“They will come back and next year they can come earlier and do a whole bigger plan, with more people and more common areas,” said Francis. “They are a professional lighting company and have some good clients throughout New Hampshire. They love Littleton and would love to work with us more and to decorate all over town. We’d like to expand beyond Main Street.”
The catalyst for the big display was Clare Brooks, owner of Little Village Toy and Book Shop.
“I love holiday lighting,” she said. “My parents used to take us to Cape Town, where I grew up in South Africa, to see the lights down the main drag and how they were decorated for the holidays. We always looked forward to it. At Little Village, we were finally in a position to do it last year, and it was such a trying year.”
It was Brooks who saw a display from New England Holiday Lighting Co. and reached out to the company for lighting last year at her shop.
“This year, I mentioned it to other business owners,” said Brooks.
One was Beth Simon, of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen.
Brooks then enlisted Francis, who has the resources, to spread the word.
“My initial goal was wouldn’t it be nice if someday we have a Main Street where the whole thing would be outlined uniformly, and Veronica said, ‘We can make that happen,’” said Brooks. “I think this is going to make another highlight in Littleton and attract more people to visit. I’m excited … Everyone needs to go down the street and see some happy happy joy joy.”
Assisting with holiday lights installation in Littleton this week were Littleton Water and Light, which put lighted Christmas balls on Main Street lamp posts and lit the tree at the library, and Littleton Fire Rescue, which installed lights in the alleyway and gateway to the river district.
“They’ve both been very good supporters,” said Francis.
She also thanked Thayers Inn, Littleton Coin Co., and Pollyanna of Littleton Inc., all project sponsors.
Going forward, the plan is to establish a town-wide decorating committee, for which members are now being sought.
“If anyone’s interested, we would like to have more input on different areas of town and what we could do more of on a group level,” said Francis.
New England Holiday Lighting has a few ideas, such as doing more with the poles, as well as common areas with some up-lighting, said Francis.
Although things fell into place for 2021, getting the light decorations up was not without its challenges, including not every decoration being available.
“This year was tough, with supply chains and their help,” said Francis. “Clare was going to have a big Christmas tree, but it’s still stuck on a big container. Here, there were more ideas for the alleyways, but supplies were not available. Next year, we can start earlier. Supplies should be much better. Then, we can look at different styles for the different types of areas.”
The downtown business lighting is just one decoration for the 2021 Christmas season.
In 2020, as a way to celebrate the holidays during the pandemic-related restrictions that canceled traditional holiday events, GoLittleton hosted a residential light decorating contest.
More than 25 participants took part.
Building on what Francis said was a big success in 2020, the town-wide residential light decorating contest is back for 2021.
It begins Dec. 1 for any home or business in Littleton.
Judging and prizes will be awarded by Dec. 18 for the residence deemed the most festive.
Further details will be released on www.golittleton.com.
“We are encouraging everyone to decorate all over town,” said Francis. “We’re just trying to brighten things up after a dark year and we look forward to next year.”
