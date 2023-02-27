Littleton: Chad Miller Appointed New Fire Chief
Littleton Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Chad Miller speaks during Tuesday’s town deliberative session. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — After serving as deputy chief of Littleton Fire Rescue for the last six months, Chad Miller has been appointed as the town’s new fire chief, effective Monday.

He succeeds Michael McQuillen, who served as LFR chief beginning in December 2020 and who departs this week to take a new job as the fire chief of Berlin, Mass.

