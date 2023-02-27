Littleton: Chad Miller Appointed New Fire Chief

LITTLETON — After serving as deputy chief of Littleton Fire Rescue for the last six months, Chad Miller has been appointed as the town’s new fire chief, effective Monday.
He succeeds Michael McQuillen, who served as LFR chief beginning in December 2020 and who departs this week to take a new job as the fire chief of Berlin, Mass.
Miller joined Littleton Fire Rescue in August 2016.
He began his career in the fire service in 2000 as a call firefighter for the town of Gorham and was promoted to emergency management director and worked for Gorham until he joined LFR in 2016 as a captain. He was promoted to deputy LFR chief in August 2022.
Miller also served as associate deputy of medical examiner for the New Hampshire Department of Justice from 2008 to December 2022.
In an email to town employees on Monday morning, Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason announced that Miller was offered and accepted the position of fire chief.
“Chad knows the department, the town and the region and I believe he is best qualified candidate,” wrote Gleason. “Chad will be able to start day one and we will not need to go through a period of a candidate getting to know the department and the town and especially the local politics and debate that has ensued the past few years concerning the Fire Department and particularly EMS. I look forward to working with Chad and I am confident he will be have a long and successful career as the next Fire Chief for The Town of Littleton Fire Department.”
“I’m excited for the opportunity and the challenge,” Miller said Monday afternoon. “I’m really excited to take the next step on my journey in Littleton.”
His immediate priority is seeing the fire department through the March 14 town vote.
“Mostly right now, we’re hoping voters see the value in the proposed collective bargaining agreement with the firefighters union,” said Miller. “That will be the focus until March 14.”
The original plan had been to have Miller serve as interim LFR chief as the town worked with Municipal Resources Inc., which it enlisted in the past, to find a new permanent chief, after which Miller would return to deputy chief.
But after Miller was given more duties and key projects following McQuillen’s resignation announcement in late December, it became apparent that Miller was the right man for the job and is now ready to be chief, said Gleason.
Gleason made the appointment as town manager, with support from the Select Board.
“As time went on, even before Mike announced, I’ve had much more of a working relationship with Chad than I had before when he was captain,” said Gleason.
Miller was one of five candidates for the job.
“Pulling Chad out, the four in most cases either hadn’t been in a fire station in a couple of years and were either chiefs or deputies somewhere else,” said Gleason. “One was in an all-volunteer fire department.”
Miller is a known entity, has worked in Littleton for nearly seven years and knows Littleton and the region well, and has worked for his entire fire service career in the North Country, said Gleason.
“The union knows him, the town knows him,” he said. “If we hired someone from the outside, that person would have to learn Littleton and learn the system.”
All involved are comfortable with Miller as LFR chief, said Gleason.
“I’m comfortable, the department’s comfortable, the Select Board is is comfortable,” he said. “Now, it’s his time to have an opportunity to shine even more so than he has.”
The position carries an annual starting salary of $96,800.08.
