LISBON — Three residents were honored for their contributions to their community during the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 spring awards celebration at the North Country Boys and Girls Club.
Mark Bonta, plant director at GenFoot America, was awarded the 2022 Citizen of the Year.
Dennis Hartwell, founder and organizer of the annual Littleton Christmas Parade, was awarded Volunteer of the Year.
Joe Woodson, a senior at Littleton High School, was named 2022 Student of the Year.
Supporting Bonta for Citizen of the Year was Chuck Lloyd, president of the White Mountains Community College, who was traveling and unable to attend Saturday’s awards ceremonies, but provided written remarks.
“Our community partners at White Mountains Community College truly define the relationships between community and education and help the college in meeting its mission” said Lloyd. “Mark Bonta, plant director at GenFoot America, has been a true steward of the community college mission. Mark has committed to enhancing the quality of life for his employees by committing to clearly defined opportunities for educational and career pathways.”
Through a variety of workforce training opportunities and a new model to bring college and career pathways to his employees at the plant, Bonta has demonstrated a sustained and reciprocal partnership with the college with the mission of advancing social mobility for his employees and the North Country,” said Lloyd.
“Additionally, Mark has partnered with the college as a member of the Rural Pathways Team, committing his time to collaborating on a nationwide project to increase access and completion rates for college credentials and bringing these pathways to his employees,” he said. “We could not be more proud to have Mark as a community partner and continue to look forward to his innovative practices in collaborative efforts to increase a college-going mindset in our communities. On behalf of WMCC, we congratulate Mark on this very well-deserved honor!”
Nominating Hartwell for Volunteer of the Year was Barbara Ashley, a Littleton resident and former director of the Franconia Notch Area Chamber of Commerce.
In her nomination letter, Ashley said Hartwell grew up in Littleton and, early on, developed a passion for events, community involvement, and supporting causes that needed fund drives to continue to thrive.
Hartwell organized the first Summerfest event and intuitively decided that the event needed a parade, she said.
“Dennis always enjoyed parades and taught himself proper organization skills, the rules and regulations, and town and state regulations by attending parades throughout New Hampshire and beyond,” said Ashley.
Hartwell also founded the Littleton Booster Club to include a cadre of volunteers to raise money for community-wide efforts, she said.
Many events drew people from across New Hampshire and drew tourists to Littleton’s Main Street and its stores and restaurants, said Ashley.
“The Littleton Booster Club continues to this day,” she said. “The original Christmas parade grew to include many side events throughout the day.”
Hartwell still enjoys his musical interests and has brought his music and entertainment skills to the Littleton Area Senior Center for 15 years as a volunteer, said Ashley.
“Dennis has volunteered his master of ceremonies skills by bringing a huge variety of programs and events to the Littleton Opera House to raise monies for other nonprofits and build other events for the chamber over the years, including pageants and concerts,” she said. “Dennis is a leader among volunteers and continues to develop causes and events that create more volunteerism among the people of the Littleton area over generations, and more to come.”
Supporting Woodson for Student of the Year were Al Smith, principal of Daisy Bronson Middle School/Littleton High School, and Vanessa Sandvil, assistant DBMS/LHS principal.
Student of the Year criteria include a minimum B+ or 3.5 GPA in all classes, no disciplinary issues, excellent attendance records, more than 100 hours of community service, and completion of an essay called “What Makes Littleton a Great Place to Live.”
In addition to being an excellent student who has earned honor roll achievement throughout his high school career and is a member of the National Honor Society, Woodson is involved in many other interests, including the school’s competitive robotics team and golf team, said Smith.
“In addition to school activities, Joe has been a member of the Mt Washington Civil Air Patrol since 2019 and is currently serving in the rank of master sergeant,” said Smith. “Joe is presently working on his ASA Drone pilot certification with the civil air patrol and is also earning his private pilot’s license, which he plans to complete this month. He has logged well over 30 flight hours and has completed his solo flight.”
Woodson is also a certified lifeguard and works at the Bethlehem Community Pool.
“An interest of Joe’s has always, at least since I have known him, been STEM and computer science pursuits,” said Smith. “Joe has been involved with the White Mountain Science Inc. (WMSI) as an intern and student instructor since 2017. He has been engaged initially as a student and has progressed to teaching students STEM concepts through Lego robotics, 3D printing, laser cutting, and animation. This year, through an internship, he is assisting in the design and implementation of the first-ever STEM lab at Lakeway [Elementary School]. He is also presenting and leading class instruction for Lakeway students.”
Woodson’s achievements are impressive, but his most important characteristic is not what he has accomplished, but how he has accomplished it, said Smith.
“Joe is a very quiet, unassuming young man who is kind and very considerate of others,” said Smith. “He possesses a very positive attitude and work ethic. He has set high expectations for himself and is able to successfully attain his goals. He has quietly attained an extremely impressive resume for a senior in high school. It is without hesitation that I can state that Joe will achieve any goal he sets for himself, and it is exciting to see what Joe will accomplish in the future.”
In the fall, Woodson will be attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, in Daytona Beach, Fla., with aspirations of becoming a pilot for the U.S. Air Force with a lifetime career in aviation, said Smith.
LACC’s Citizen of the Year award is sponsored by the Littleton Coin Co., the Volunteer of the Year award by Casella Waste Systems, and the Student of the Year award by the Eames family.
Meg Basnar, LACC’s former administrative assistant, is now the chamber’s new executive director.
“I’m looking forward to serving our members as well as our community in my role as executive director for the LACC,” said Basnar.
