LITTLETON — Times are economically challenging, but the town and region remain strong.
That was the message from community leaders who gave updates during the 30th annual Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce economic development luncheon at the Littleton Opera House on Monday.
Littleton Town Manager
2022 began as a challenging year, with the town still in the throes of COVID, and while recovering from the pandemic, feeling shortages in the supply chain and rising energy and fuel costs, said Town Manager Jim Gleason.
“But through all the challenges, the staff and Board of Selectmen have got a lot accomplished and we have a lot that we’re looking do for 2023,” he said. “It’s a healthy economic environment, even with the challenges.”
Two of the town’s biggest challenges are that many businesses have difficulty finding enough workers and that there aren’t many places to live, including for executive-level employees to the rank-and-file worker, said Gleason.
The current lack of housing is the biggest challenge to the long-term viability and success of the area, though the hope is that the state’s $100 million InvestNH housing program, which provided funding for 12 new housing units in Littleton, is a success and sees reinvestment from the state, he said.
As for Littleton’s town budget, as of Oct. 31, the town was 4.76 percent under budget and for the second consecutive year should be able to come under budget, said Gleason.
“We’d love to return some of those tax dollars back to reserves, which helps the community,” he said. “This town had reserves of $525,000 when I first came on board, and after three audits, we were able to increase that to $1.675 million, which was 7.9 percent of our general fund. You need enough to make sure that if a snowstorm or something catastrophic happens you can take care of immediate needs.”
The Board of Selectmen decided to return $475,000 in reserves to buy down the tax rate, which, for 2022, is the same as it was in 2021, a flat $23.06, he said.
“In a very difficult year … that was a pretty significant accomplishment to present when everything has gone up and we’re all facing those challenges,” said Gleason. “I want to give my bosses a lot of credit for the vision that they showed and the willingness to maintain that tax rate as we go into 2023.”
And even with inflation, the budget is only $87,000 higher than the 2022 budget, and the town is using federal stimulus funds to buy trucks and equipment, he said.
“Probably $500,000 in warrant articles we were able to remove by using those funds,” said Gleason.
As for town staffing, Littleton still has challenges in recruiting, primarily around public safety, in the police and fire departments, said Gleason.
Upsides in 2022 include advancing the Riverfront Commons project, largely through purchasing the Murro parcel, which Gleason called the “heart of Littleton” that will be preserved for many years to come.
An often overlooked but vital component of the town’s economy is the wastewater treatment plant, which, in 2022, saw an investment of $1.3 million in emergency upgrades, he said.
Also in 2022, the Parks and Recreation Department installed a new pavilion at Remich Park, the Department of Public Works completed $633,000 in road paving and sidewalk improvements, and a new public parking lot was completed at the top of Hillview Terrace.
“In closing, this is the busiest little town I could have imagined,” said Gleason, a Florida native who came on board as Littleton’s town manager 18 months ago.
“I have learned to embrace what you all have to offer, whether it’s summer, spring or fall,” he said. “The recreation and outdoor opportunities are phenomenal.”
Littleton Industrial Park
Chad Stearns, a director for the Littleton Industrial Development Corp., said people, partnerships and patience have made Littleton an economic hub for decades.
In nearly 50 years, taxpayers have spent $1 million toward a total of $4 million that went into building the Littleton Industrial Park, he said.
Today, the park has 15 employers and 1,500 jobs and has generated $14 million in property taxes, he said.
“Where we’re at now, the park’s getting pretty full so we’re on phase 4 expansion behind the Littleton Coin Co.,” said Stearns. “The 48 acres the town voted to give to us we are putting to use.”
A grant is paying to build roads on the new site and businesses are interested in expanding onto it, he said.
“Our motto has always been create jobs,” said Stearns. “That’s what we’re here for. And it’s not just about jobs, but about housing. We’re talking with AHEAD [Affordable Housing, Education and Development Inc. ] about how do we partner to make this the hub for the next 50 years.”
Real Estate Market
While home prices and interest rates have gone up significantly, the local housing market remains strong, Andy Smith, owner-broker of Badger Peabody Smith Realty, said in a real estate update.
A 2019 median home price in Littleton that was $175,000 has skyrocketed to about $350,000 during the last four years, and Grafton County’s prices are higher, he said.
The current challenges to building new housing include a cost-per-square foot price that jumped, insufficient infrastructure like sewer and water, and local zoning that needs an updating, said Smith.
“Along with the rise in prices, the inventory of homes continues to decline,” he said. “In 2019, we had a healthy market with four to six months of inventory. That just plummeted over the last couple of years. It is coming up a little bit and there is more inventory coming on the market, but it is still a very tight market with less than two months of inventory.”
Home sales took off during the pandemic but have since slowed in Grafton County by more than 50 percent.
The region’s tight housing market preceded the pandemic.
“Inventory peaked in 2009 and steadily declined,” said Smith. “This hasn’t been a crisis in the making because of COVID. It’s because we haven’t been building and we haven’t been building the infrastructure or the kind of zoning that allows us to have the density that we need. It needs to be turned around if we want to have affordable housing and development in the area.”
While interest rates for mortgages that were in the high 2-percent or low 3-percent range have risen to 7 percent, the industry feels that rates have peaked, he said.
“We have great community banks that stepped up with new programs and adjustable rate mortgages,” said Smith. “Rates will come down. Don’t be afraid to work with your local bank. Rates are out there that can put in you in a house you can afford. They are headed in the right direction.”
He doesn’t see a housing bubble.
Home prices are expected to fall by about 5.5 percent in 2023 and then recover.
“Our market is still very strong, there’s still inventory out there, and we’re not expecting to see any bubble like we did in 2007 and 2008,” he said. “One of the reasons is we have strong equity.”
New Hampshire ranks 13th in the nation as a state where homeowners have plenty of equity.
Banking Update
James Kisch, president and CEO of Passumpsic Savings Bank, said inflationary pressure has decreased slightly.
As of October, it was up 7.7 percent, which is lower than the 8-percent projection, he said.
That was the fourth straight month the nation saw lower-than-expected rates, and while prices remain high, it bodes well for the future, said Kisch.
The Federal Reserve appears poised to hike rates another half-percent or three-quarters of a percent and then relax rate hikes, he said.
