Littleton Chamber Still Accepting Food Drive Donations

LITTLETON, NH — Although the Business After Hours has been canceled this month, which included a food drive for local pantries, the Littleton Chamber of Commerce is still building on this initiative of gathering food and toiletries for families in the community with the greatest needs.

There is a bin in the “mudroom” of of the LCC office entrance at Thayers Inn, located at 107 Main St. in Littleton. Non-perishable items can be placed Monday through Friday during normal business hours.

