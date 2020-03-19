Littleton Chamber Still Accepting Food Drive Donations

LITTLETON, NH — Although the Business After Hours has been canceled this month, which included a food drive for local pantries, the Littleton Chamber of Commerce is still building on this initiative of gathering food and toiletries for families in the community with the greatest needs.
There is a bin in the “mudroom” of of the LCC office entrance at Thayers Inn, located at 107 Main St. in Littleton. Non-perishable items can be placed Monday through Friday during normal business hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.