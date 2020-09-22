Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
On Monday, Littleton School District Superintendent William Hart, right, explains the decision to keep the district's schools in the hybrid learning model through at least October. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Students stay distances in a Littleton classroom. On Monday, a decision was announced to extend the current hyrbid model of learning through at least October. (Courtesy photo)
On Monday, Littleton School District Superintendent William Hart, right, explains the decision to keep the district's schools in the hybrid learning model through at least October. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON - Although the Littleton School District at the start of the school year had been considering the possibility of transitioning to full face-to-face classroom learning in as early as two weeks, the superintendent has announced the decision to delay it and stay in the hybrid mode through at least October.
The decision was presented at Monday’s school board meeting by Littleton School District SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart, who said it was not an easy one to make and came after consulting with health professionals and evaluating the current challenges.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.