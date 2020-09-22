LITTLETON - Although the Littleton School District at the start of the school year had been considering the possibility of transitioning to full face-to-face classroom learning in as early as two weeks, the superintendent has announced the decision to delay it and stay in the hybrid mode through at least October.

The decision was presented at Monday’s school board meeting by Littleton School District SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart, who said it was not an easy one to make and came after consulting with health professionals and evaluating the current challenges.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments