LITTLETON — The push-back was swift, but selectmen are standing by their decision.
On Friday, a day after they extended a conditional employment offer to a new town manager, a recent candidate for the Board of Selectmen launched an online petition that calls on selectmen Carrie Gendreau, Chad Stearns, and Roger Emerson to rescind their offer.
By Monday, that petition on change.org had more than 340 signatures toward a goal of 500.
Its creator, Chris Sweeney, a 2018 and 2021 selectmen’s candidate, argues that James Gleason, the former city manager for Mascotte, Florida, is unfit to be the next town manager of Littleton.
On Monday afternoon, Gleason said it’s unfortunate that some people are jumping to conclusions about him without knowing all the facts.
In the petition, Sweeney wrote that as a community Littleton has prospered through collaborative efforts, but very little in Gleason’s public record suggests he has the capacity to pull people together and instead suggests “great division and combative behavior.”
“Mr. Gleason’s history of physical interaction, vicious language, and racial and discriminatory slurs and actions have led to numerous employee issues and claims, lawsuits, and his own arrest,” wrote Sweeney. “This suggests a long road ahead on the path to collaborative leadership and does not represent the views of our community. Our economy is ascendant, primed and poised for great success coming out of the current pandemic … We feel Mr. Gleason’s leadership will stand in the way of that momentum.”
Sweeney cites an August 2020 arrest in which Gleason was alleged to have made physical contact with a Mascotte city councilwoman who voted to not renew his city manager contract.
In the petition, Sweeney provides a link to a 1:12-minute cell phone video.
The video begins after a heated exchange and shows Gleason agitated and spewing profanity at councilwoman Brenda Brasher, but does not appear to show him touching the councilwoman or her husband, the former Mascotte fire chief.
During an interview with The Caledonian-Record on Thursday, Gleason, who called it “the worst night of my professional career,” acknowledged he lost his cool and said things he shouldn’t have said, but denied making physical contact with anyone.
The case, which alleged battery and disorderly conduct, was dropped by Lake County, Florida prosecutors for insufficient evidence.
On Monday afternoon, Sweeney said the angle from the video makes it difficult to see definitive physical contact between Gleason and the councilwoman but said his interpretation of the video is that Gleason was within the range of physical assault.
As of Monday, Gleason referred to the city of Mascotte as “Trashcotte” on his LinkedIn page, a social media employment networking site.
“I made that in pun, based on a comment,” said Gleason. “I guess I’ll go and change that.”
In his petition, Sweeney also cites a discrimination lawsuit filed against Gleason by Alana Wilson, an African-American woman and former Mascotte city employee who alleged that Gleason used racially-charged words during a workplace conversation.
Wilson’s allegations were the basis of an Orlando Sentinel news story, a link to which Sweeney also included in the petition.
In the story, Gleason denied using some of the words Wilson alleged.
According to a WFTV-9 news story about a deposition video in the case, Gleason acknowledged using other words that were racially charged, but said he did so because he wanted his co-workers to learn about racism.
On Friday, Gleason, who described himself left-of-center politically and a supporter of civil rights for all, told The Caledonian-Record that the October 2015 settlement between him and Wilson, the details of which are not public record, was settled with no guilt acknowledged on either side and with payment to Wilson, who agreed to end her employment with Mascotte.
When she was a city employee, he said he had conversations with Wilson following the 2012 shooting death of unarmed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, an African-American youth, about systemic discrimination in the United States and said his words were interpreted by Wilson in a manner he did not intend and he has since learned from the incident.
On Monday afternoon, Wilson’s attorney in the case, Derek Schroth, of Eustis, Florida, told The Caledonian-Record record that Gleason’s account of the conversation between him and Wilson is a “fair statement.”
“I don’t think he’s a racist,” said Schroth. “He did say some things that were not appropriate for the workplace.”
Some witnesses during the conversation between Wilson and Gleason told attorneys that Gleason was trying to explain something regarding discrimination, said Schroth.
Brasher and Wilson could not be reached for comment by press time Monday.
Next Steps For Littleton
Littleton selectmen voted 3-0 to extend an employment offer to Gleason, 62, on the condition of completion of a standard background check.
Last week, Gendreau, the current chair of the Board of Selectmen, said the board is well aware of Gleason’s arrest and lawsuit, but said he was upfront about them and answered the selectmen’s questions.
The board, she said, fully vetted Gleason and concluded he was the best qualified out of all 14 town manager applicants based on his level of experience and abilities and his expressed commitment to wanting to serve Littleton.
Last week, Gleason, who is poised to succeed former Littleton Town Manager Andrew Dorsett, met with Littleton municipal employees and toured the town.
He said he doesn’t plan to retire soon, but his goal is to make Littleton his last place of employment as town manager before retirement.
In a social media post on Monday morning, Sweeney encouraged residents to bring a sign to Board of Selectmen’s meeting that had been scheduled for 5 p.m. that evening at the Littleton Opera House, where he said residents intend to present the board with the petition.
On the town website, a notice was placed stating that the scheduled meeting for 5 p.m. was canceled on the advice of legal counsel.
On Monday afternoon, Gendreau said the meeting was canceled before she arrived at the town office that morning and the Board of Selectmen is not running from the questions and concerns some residents have but wants to first get a legal opinion from town counsel before publicly addressing questions and concerns.
Unless town counsel says otherwise, she said the board is standing behind its decision regarding Gleason.
“We very much believe that Jim Gleason is the man for the town,” said Gendreau.
Of the petition signatories, Sweeney said about 80 percent are Littleton residents, with the remainder Littleton business owners who don’t live in town, second homeowners, and other non-Littleton residents.
“I’m not doing this for me, I’m doing this for everyone here in town and it’s not anything other than that,” said Sweeney.
The next step is to get an appointment before selectmen at their next public meeting “to let them know how upset we are as a town,” he said.
Among the Littleton business owners signing the petition was Chutters candy store owner Jim Alden, of Franconia.
“We are very concerned,” said Alden. “We feel Littleton is a rising community … [and] there is nothing in this candidate’s behavior that shows he is a fit. Looking at his history, it’s a very jarring history to see.”
In response to the petition, Gleason said, “It’s a free country and everybody has the right to express their opinion. It’s unfortunate that some people jump to conclusions without knowing all the facts … It’s unfortunate that someone would take that action without even meeting me or calling or even asking. I know what’s out there [on the Internet] and I was open and honest with the board from the very first interview.”
