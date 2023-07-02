Littleton Community Center To Soon Put AARP Accessibility Grant To Work

LITTLETON — With a new grant from AARP that is part of its nationwide program to make communities more livable, the Littleton Community House will soon be improving accessibility for those who are disadvantaged in terms of transportation and mobility and enable them to attend events and programs remotely.
It’s a competitive grant, the first of its kind awarded to the Littleton Community House, and will pay for a project with a quick turnaround time, Christina FitzPatrick, New Hampshire state director for the AARP, said Friday.
“This grant is for $24,000 and is the largest one we gave out in New Hampshire this year,” she said. “This is a great program that AARP offers and we offer it throughout the country. The purpose is to support the efforts of communities to become better places to live for people of all ages. It will serve the entire community at the Littleton Community House. It’s not just limited to people of older ages.”
The grant will pay for audio-visual technology and support to community groups meeting at the Littleton Community Center as well as pay for other items.
“Thanks to the AARP Community Challenge Grant, the Littleton Community Center will be able to purchase equipment so people unable to travel to the center will have the options of attending meetings from home,” Kathleen Smith, a member of the community center’s board of trustees, said in a statement. “High-speed internet will be available throughout the house. A new security and fire alarm system will be installed. New lightweight meeting tables will make meeting set up easier. Thank you AARP!”
Under the terms of the grant, the project must be completed by the end of November.
“This grant program is to fund quick-action projects that are able to make a difference in the short term, because so many projects, if you’re trying to improve what we call livable communities, the types of things that can make it easier for people to age in their communities like transportation or affordable housing, are more infrastructure projects that can take a long time,” said FitzPatrick. “This grant is about projects that can make a difference in the community quickly. I love this program.”
The nonprofit Littleton Community Center was only a handful of applicants that received the grant.
“We received 49 applications this year for projects throughout the state and we chose seven of those to fund,” said FitzPatrick. “It’s very competitive. We advertise it far and wide and there are a lot of communities out there who are trying do great things and if we had more money we could fund more of them. I’m really glad it worked out for the Littleton Community Center.”
The grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities Initiative, which supports the efforts of neighborhoods, municipalities, and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages, especially those 50 and older.
Through the program, since 2017, AARP New Hampshire has awarded 25 grants and $237,436 to government entities and nonprofits across the state.
