Littleton Community Center To Soon Put AARP Accessibility Grant To Work
Buy Now

The New Hampshire Preservation Alliance has recognized the Littleton Community House as a model of preservation in the state. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — With a new grant from AARP that is part of its nationwide program to make communities more livable, the Littleton Community House will soon be improving accessibility for those who are disadvantaged in terms of transportation and mobility and enable them to attend events and programs remotely.

It’s a competitive grant, the first of its kind awarded to the Littleton Community House, and will pay for a project with a quick turnaround time, Christina FitzPatrick, New Hampshire state director for the AARP, said Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments