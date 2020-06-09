Littleton:Community Group Seeks To Revitalize Apthorp, Union Street

LITTLETON — For the better part of a decade, the river district has been the focus of revitalization.
Now, there’s another part of town that a group of residents are eyeing for another revitalization effort — Union Street and the Apthorp area, the latter home to what was the first settlement in Littleton.
During Monday’s Board of Selectmen’s meeting, Littleton Town Manager Andrew Dorsett said a number of business owners and community members are looking at the potential of the area and exploring economic development possibilities for that part of town.
An initial community group discussion and limited group gathering is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Littleton Opera House.
Recently, the Lahout family offered to contribute toward focused attention and future improvements, he said.
The idea for Apthorp and Union Street improvements stems from the successes of the downtown river district, Meadow Street, and the industrial park and the organization of the nonprofits, community volunteers, and committees that focused on those areas and steered efforts, said Dorsett.
“In conversation with the Lahouts, I recommended that we consider developing a list of stakeholders in the area to gather and share concerns, goals, and ideas toward developing a long-range vision for the Apthorp location,” he said.
Dorsett said the Lahouts have been approaching him for a long time and the Simons reached out to him a year ago to inquire about doing more in the area.
“It’s been an issue for generations,” said Selectman Chad Stearns.
Several years ago, a count of businesses on Union Street tallied up 63 or 67, said Board of Selectmen Chairman Carrie Gendreau.
“You wouldn’t think that, but there is a lot on Union Street,” she said.
The topic came up during the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension project sponsored by the Littleton Chamber of Commerce in which Littleton participated in the sister city initiative, said Dorsett.
“One of the comments that seemed to come back quite a bit was you walk around the corner from the opera house and everything stops,” he said. “And why? That was the comment. This town has a beautiful downtown that way, why do you stop there?”
Ron and Herb Lahout have been interested in doing something for a long time and they said they would like to contribute financially, said Dorsett.
