LITTLETON — On Monday, for the first time in three years, the Littleton community gathered along Main Street and on the Veterans Memorial Bridge for the town’s annual Memorial Day ceremony honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their nation.
Trying to keep Memorial Day, a remembrance day for the fallen, was not easy during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Bill Sargent, Army veteran and member of the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816, who was the emcee of the ceremony on the bridge that is organized by the VFW.
Because of safety protocols, virtual ceremonies last year and the year before had to substitute, and with none of the hundreds of community members who traditionally turn out.
“It was a little difficult and I truly hope we don’t have to do it again,” said Sargent. “I’d rather have it here on the bridge.”
Among those participating in the 2022 procession along Main Street were local students in the school band, youth representing the Littleton Area Historical Society, the Littleton American Legion Post 68 family, local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and police and firefighters.
The procession led to the ceremony on the Veterans Memorial Bridge, on Cottage Street, where veterans and local students laid wreaths by each of the 49 plaques on the bridge that reflect the name of a veteran and honor those military service members from the Littleton community who were killed in war.
The wreaths were placed as each veteran’s name was read.
The veterans recognized included those who served in the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and the War on Terrorism.
This year’s keynote speaker was Michael Stanley, medical director of the Veterans Administration community-based outpatient clinic in Littleton, who spoke of the history and evolution of Memorial Day.
“We honor our fallen service members in a variety of ways, and you’ve seen some of those today,” said Stanley. “The United States has lost hundreds of thousands of servicemen and women over the years. So I ask a favor of each of you today. On this memorial bridge, as you know, you will find the names of fallen veterans and small plaques placed every few feet apart. Look at a name. Try to learn something about them. Don’t let any veteran become a faceless name on a stone, forgotten by the world. Thank them for their service and remember them.”
Littleton Board of Selectmen Chairman Roger Emerson read the board’s Memorial Day proclamation.
“The people of Littleton have a long and proud history of service to our country [and] Littleton citizens have given the supreme sacrifice of their own lives in times of war so that future generations could enjoy freedom and prosperity,” said Emerson. “The Veterans of Foreign Wars commit countless hours to promoting recognition of fallen veterans … The Littleton Board of Selectmen does hereby salute the service of our valiant veterans, and particularly those who served in time of war on this special day of national recognition. Further, we recall, praise, and salute all residents of the Littleton area that have served our country so that we may always be free.”
In a prayer, VFW Post 816 Chaplain Greg Darling said fallen service members “lived out the definition of sacrifice.”
Singing “God Bless America” was Kaylee Currier, a 2021 Littleton High School graduate.
“Thank you for coming out,” Sargent said at the ceremony’s close. “It’s nice to reunite.”
