The morning after Littleton voters narrowly rejected a warrant article that would have raised $12,000 for main-stage concerts during First Friday Arts events this summer, the Littleton Cultural Arts Commission started receiving messages from individuals and businesses offering their own financial support.
“Hours later, we were getting people reaching out on Instagram, saying they wanted to support us with donations of all sizes,” Adam Reczek, LCAC member and Littleton’s opera house manager and cultural arts coordinator, recalled on Monday.
On March 22, the commission formalized the process, offering tiered sponsorships ranging from “high fives for life” to business logos on the four concerts’ stage banners and social media shout-outs.
After two weeks, the local community had already pledged over half of the stated $13,000 goal (the commission realized the concerts’ actual costs were slightly higher than the figure included in the warrant article). Last Thursday, the commission announced that the pledge goal had been reached.
“Thank you to all of our sponsors — we quite literally could not have done this without you,” they posted on Instagram. “It takes a special community to make things like this happen, and the North Country is the real deal.”
Reczek said, however, that he wasn’t surprised that the community came together to support the event series.
“I think what last year’s First Fridays really set in stone is that this community is a bunch of people who really care about the place they live in, who really care about the arts community here and what it drives for local businesses,” he said.
“I was surprised by the overwhelming generosity and the expediency with which [the $13,000] was funded, from individuals all the way up to businesses offering thousands of dollars,” Reczek added, noting how helpful it was to have the donations pour in to be able to line up the fast-approaching summer events.
The main portion of First Friday Arts — planned for the first Friday of this June, July, August and September — is totally free, consisting of businesses and public spaces all over town staying open later than usual and hosting pop-up booths of local artists, musicians, makers, demonstrates and chefs. Each event culminates in a large, open-to-all main-stage concert hosted at Riverfront Commons — across the covered bridge from downtown Littleton.
Reczek explained that each concert runs about $1,000 for artist fees, $1,500 for stage rental, $250 for private security and $200 for portable toilets in addition to marketing costs and other smaller details. This summer, snow fencing to separate out a beer garden serving rotating brews from North Country breweries will also be a cost.
Last year — First Friday Arts’ pilot year — the concerts were jointly hosted by Littleton Main Street, Inc., and funded through an LMSI-won grant and a private donation.
This year, however, the Cultural Arts Commission wanted to become a little more independent. Their original thought process was sponsorships, but then they figured it would be worthwhile to try and emulate what neighboring Bethlehem does each year, raising $9,000 for concerts held at their gazebo.
The warrant article failed narrowly by a vote of 490-535.
“We were kind of ambitious and went all out, trying to raise the entirety of our necessary funding through that,” Reczek said. “We honestly didn’t expect it to go through, we were just hoping that it might.”
In another instance of businesses supporting the local business and arts community, an upcoming event at RIDE — Littleton’s indoor cycling center — will also benefit the event series; participants can sign up for a free RIDE on Wednesday, May 4, at 5:30 p.m. with a $25 minimum donation to First Friday Arts. Stacey Doll, owner of local business Rooted by Stacey, will be leading the event and also matching each donation 1:1.
More information about the summer events, including local sponsors and a sign-up form to participate in a variety of ways in this year’s First Friday Arts events, can be found at littletonfirstfriday.wordpress.com.
